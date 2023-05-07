Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chole’s Dream: Seventh Horse Death at Kentucky Derby

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Seven Horses Die Before Kentucky Derby, Forte Scratched Due to Injury

On the day of the Kentucky Derby, two more horses died, bringing the total to seven, and early favorite Forte was scratched from the race due to an injury. The string of horse deaths has cast a pall over the sport, which is already reeling from doping suspensions and breakdowns. Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, and Freezing Point, a 3-year-old colt, were injured in their races on the Derby undercard and later euthanized. Forte was the fifth horse scratched from the Derby in the run-up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds.

Tragic Incidents

Chloe’s Dream got hurt in the second race on Saturday due to a right front knee injury, and Freezing Point suffered a left ankle injury in the Pat Day Mile. Both horses were euthanized due to the severity of their injuries. Forte, who had been the early 3-1 favorite, was scratched due to a bruised foot, reducing the field to 18 horses for the 1 1/4-mile race.

The string of horse deaths has raised concerns among horse racing enthusiasts, with some calling for more stringent rules and regulations to protect the animals. New antidoping and medication rules enforced by a central governing body of the sport are scheduled to take effect on May 22.

Recurring Issues

The horse racing industry has been plagued by doping suspensions and breakdowns, with over 30 horse deaths occurring at California’s Santa Anita racetrack in 2019, leading to safety reforms. Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Rick Dutrow had his license revoked in 2011 for 10 years by New York officials after regulators found syringes loaded with unauthorized medication in his barn. He re-opened his stable last month. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, a two-time Triple Crown winner, is currently serving a two-year ban issued by Churchill Downs Inc. after one of his horses, Medina Spirit, crossed the finish line first in the 2021 Derby and failed a post-race drug test.

Final Thoughts

The horse racing industry needs to take a hard look at its practices and make changes to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals. While accidents can happen, the recurring issues of doping and breakdowns are unacceptable and must be addressed. As racegoer Joe Conforto said, “Most race horses are taken better care of than human beings.” It’s time for the industry to live up to that standard.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Chole’s Dream, Freezing Point dies at Kentucky Derby, seventh horse death at Churchill Downs/