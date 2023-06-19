Dead – Death – Obituary News : Choreographer Rakesh Master dies at 53 in Hyderabad

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rakesh Master Passes Away at 53

Renowned choreographer, Rakesh Master, breathed his last on Sunday, June 18, afternoon at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 53 years old. Going by the hospital statement, his health deteriorated in a short span of time and he suffered from multi-organ failure. His sudden demise has come across as a huge shock to the members of the Telugu film industry and its followers. Netizens took to social media to pay their tribute.

Illness and Death

Rakesh Master was shooting for a project in Visakhapatnam last week. He returned to Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot. After he returned home, he fell ill. The choreographer was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. But, due to complications, he breathed his last. He was a diabetic patient and suffered multi-organ failure due to severe metabolic acidosis. Reportedly, he passed away at around 5 pm on June 18.

Life and Career of Rakesh

Rakesh began his career when he participated in dance reality shows, Aata and Dhee. After gaining popularity, he transitioned from television to Telugu cinema. He choreographed several superhit songs and had worked in over 15000 films. Rakesh was also known for speaking his mind out. His interviews have always become a talking point on social media. He also appeared in some episodes of Jabardasth. Some of his famous songs include Vendi Thearku Maa Vandalu, Chandamama Kanna Challanivade, Ecstacy Privacy, and Seetharama Raju to name a few.

Outpouring of Tributes

Rakesh Master’s sudden demise has left the Telugu film industry in shock. Many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and pay their tribute. Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Rakesh Master. His contribution to the Telugu film industry is immense. May his soul rest in peace.” Director Harish Shankar tweeted, “Can’t believe the news about Rakesh Master. We lost a great choreographer and a wonderful human being. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Netizens also shared their condolences on social media. Twitter was flooded with posts remembering Rakesh Master’s work. His fans shared videos of his famous dance moves and songs.

In Conclusion

Rakesh Master’s sudden demise has left a void in the Telugu film industry. His work and contribution to the industry will always be remembered. He will be missed by his fans, colleagues, and friends. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.

News Source : Janani K

Source Link :Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master passes away at 53 in Hyderabad/