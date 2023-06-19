Dead – Death – Obituary News : Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies at Age 53

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master passes away at 53

The Telugu film industry is grieving the loss of renowned choreographer Rakesh Master, who passed away on Sunday, June 18, at the age of 53. Rakesh Master was shooting in Visakhapatnam when he fell ill and was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he reportedly suffered multiple organ failure due to severe metabolic acidosis.

Despite the dedicated efforts of medical professionals, Rakesh Master’s condition continued to worsen, ultimately leading to his untimely demise. The loss of this beloved dance maestro has left the entire film fraternity and fans devastated.

Rakesh Master began his remarkable journey by showcasing his exceptional dancing prowess on popular reality shows like Aata and Dhee. He then carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry as a sought-after choreographer, contributing his skills to over 1500 films throughout his career.

Some of his most popular choreographed songs include Vendi Theraku Maa Vandanalu from the film Manasichanu, Chandamama Kanna Challanivade from Yuvaraju, and Ecstacy Privacy from Seetharama Raju. While his choreography skills were appreciated around the industry, he also made several guest appearances on television shows like Jabardasth and more.

Rakesh Master was not only known for his exceptional talent but also for mentoring many choreographers in the industry like Master Shekhar. His innovative and captivating dance sequences will continue to inspire generations to come.

The news of Rakesh Master’s passing has left fans and the film fraternity in deep sorrow. Fans took to social media to express their condolences, with many remembering his contributions to the industry.

“Rakesh Master was one of the topmost choreographers before Sekhar and Jani Master Generation! May your soul rest in peace master,” wrote one fan.

“Taught dance to many masters and young heroes, lived like a legend… Rest in peace Rakesh Master garu,” wrote another user.

Although Rakesh Master is no longer with us, his legacy will continue to live on through his work and the impact he made on the Telugu film industry.

News Source : Shrishti Negi

Source Link :Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away At 53/