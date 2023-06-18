Dead – Death – Obituary News : Choreographer Rakesh Master’s Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rakesh Master Cause of Death: Multi-organ Failure

Famous choreographer Rakesh Master passed away at the age of 53 on Sunday. Known for his towering presence in the Telugu film industry, Rakesh fell ill during his return to Hyderabad after an outdoor shoot in Visakhapatnam, as reported by IANS.

Health Deterioration and Multi-organ Failure

Unfortunately, his health rapidly deteriorated, and he passed away while receiving treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. Doctors at Gandhi Hospital stated that he experienced multi-organ failure.

Diabetes and Severe Metabolic Acidosis

The esteemed technician had diabetes and was diagnosed with severe metabolic acidosis, according to the IANS report.

Contributions to the Telugu Film Industry

Rakesh, who had contributed to around 1,500 movies and created numerous popular songs, initially started his career through dance reality shows. Originally named S Rama Rao and born in Tirupati, Rakesh worked under Master Mukku Raju in Hyderabad before embarking on his journey as a dance master, as per the IANS report.

Collaborations with Renowned Telugu Actors

The technician had recently maintained a certain distance from the industry. This is despite having previously collaborated with renowned Telugu actors such as Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and Prabhas.

Conclusion

The Telugu film industry has lost a talented and well-respected choreographer in Rakesh Master. His contributions to the industry will not be forgotten, and he will be dearly missed by his fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

News Source : Cyprian Nyakundi

Source Link :Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master cause of death/