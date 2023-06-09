Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chris Allen Death: Obituary in Melrose, MA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chris Allen: A Selfless Servant

Chris Allen served as a member of the MPD until April 15, 2018, when he retired from the agency. He was known for his willingness to help anyone in need and his infectious smile.

A Selfless Man

Chris was highly regarded by everyone who knew him, and his reputation for being selfless was well-known. He would do anything to put a smile on someone’s face and assist anyone who needed help. His popularity helped spread the word about his kind-hearted nature.

A Tragic Loss

Chris left behind two children, MacKenzie and Patrick Allen, who were his entire world. He also had a close friend, Jill Munson. Unfortunately, he had no other surviving relatives or friends who could continue his legacy.

Chris was not just a model for his family and friends, but for everyone who knew him. His selflessness and kindness touched the lives of many people.

A Farewell to Chris

Chris’s funeral service was held on April 20, 2018, at the Peace of Mind Funeral Home located at 5325 W Greenfield Avenue. The service started at 3:00 PM and ended at 6:00 PM.

Conclusion

Chris Allen will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a selfless man who touched the lives of many people with his kindness and infectious smile. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

