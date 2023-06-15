Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chris Caruana’s Accident Linked to Pilot’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chris Caruana Accident: A Tragic Loss of a Passionate Pilot

The aviation industry was hit with the tragic news of the death of Chris Caruana, a 35-year-old pilot who was known for his passion for flying. Caruana was the founder of Windsor Aviation, where he worked as an AG pilot. He was also a family man who enjoyed spending his spare time with his loved ones. However, on a Sunday afternoon, Caruana’s life was cut short due to a plane accident that occurred near Lake Ontario.

Grand Island Chris Caruana Accident Linked to Death of Pilot

Chris Caruana’s accident occurred on Sunday afternoon as he took off from a small Niagara County airport. Witnesses reported that as he headed north, Caruana made a low pass over Shear Airport and his plane started to climb and make a gradual left turn. However, when he uttered an expletive over the radio, his plane made a sharp turn to the left, and he crashed into trees and power lines before hitting the ground in a field just north of Braley Road in Porter.

Unfortunately, Caruana was pronounced dead at the scene by state police. The National Transportation Safety Board investigator, Aaron McCarter, reported that the time between the plane’s takeoff and the crash was around 15 seconds. Some witnesses reported seeing a part fall from the plane before it hit the trees.

Chris Caruana Obituary and Funeral Details

Chris Caruana’s obituary has been shared, but the details regarding his funeral services are yet to be updated. As of now, the investigation regarding the crash is ongoing, and more updates will be given by the concerned department. Meanwhile, Caruana’s family and friends are receiving condolence messages via various social media platforms. A fundraiser has also been set up on GoFundMe on behalf of his family.

Who Was Chris Caruana? Meet His Family

Chris Caruana was a seasoned pilot with over 5,000 hours of experience. He was a commercial pilot who was well-known and respected by his peers. Despite the lack of a black box in his plane, investigators have access to equipment in the cockpit that can provide the same data as a black box.

Chris Caruana was a family man who had started a family of his own with his beloved girlfriend Kelly Lynn. They were in a long-term relationship and had two children together, Landyn and Morghyn. His family and friends mourn the loss of a man who was close to many people.

In Conclusion

The death of Chris Caruana has left a gaping hole in the aviation industry and in the hearts of his loved ones. His passion for flying and his dedication to his family will always be remembered. Our deepest condolences go out to the Caruana family and friends during this difficult time.

