Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chris Ethridge Passes Away in Georgia – Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chris Ethridge: A Pillar of Strength for His Community

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Christopher Ethridge, a much-loved member of our community. Chris was a devoted husband, father, and friend, and his passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him.

A Remarkable Family

My acquaintance with the Ethridge family began on the little league baseball fields in Archer. It was there that I first became aware of how remarkable a family they comprised. If you have had the good opportunity to know Jenny or Chris, then you are aware of what great individuals they are in all facets of life, including as teachers, friends, and people.

An Unexpected Loss

This past weekend, Christopher Ethridge passed away in a way that was completely unexpected. Jenny and their son, Colt, are now faced with the insurmountable challenge of navigating life without their devoted husband and father. Jenny’s only hope is that Colt will be able to draw strength from his mother.

A Treasured Member of Our Community

Chris was not only a devoted family man, but he was also a treasured member of our community. He was known for his kind heart, his willingness to lend a helping hand, and his infectious smile. His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him.

A GoFundMe Campaign in His Honor

In honor of Chris, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to support Jenny and Colt. Jenny is a devoted educator at Harbins Elementary School, and she is also a cherished neighbor and friend. The campaign aims to ease the financial burden that Jenny and Colt will undoubtedly face in the coming months.

How You Can Help

If you would like to support the Ethridge family during this difficult time, please consider donating to the GoFundMe campaign. Any amount, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping Jenny and Colt.

Chris Ethridge was a pillar of strength for his community, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him. We will always remember his infectious smile, his kind heart, and his unwavering dedication to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Chris.

Chris Ethridge Georgia Chris Ethridge death cause Chris Ethridge recent obituary Chris Ethridge biography Chris Ethridge music career

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Chris Ethridge Obituary Georgia, Chris Ethridge Has Died – Death Cause – recent obits/