Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chris Harkey Passes Away in Flagstaff AZ – Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chris Harkey: An Obituary

A Life Cut Short

Chris Harkey was a much-loved husband, father, and son, and he was treasured by a great number of people. He was also admired as a person in general. A terrible event caused Chris’s life to be cut short much earlier than any of us could have ever imagined. Chris was descended from a family that had called Flagstaff home for the previous five generations. He held a profound fondness for both the natural world and his family.

A Proud Marine

Chris served his country honorably as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps and was deployed to Iraq on two separate occasions throughout his tour of duty in that country. He was a proud Marine who dedicated his life to serving his country and protecting his fellow citizens.

Pursuing His Passion

After his tour of duty was over, Chris went back to his house and started pursuing his love for the great outdoors by finding a job at Bull Basin Archery. He was able to make a significant impact on the lives of a great number of people through this job. Regardless of the time of day or the kind of aid that was required, Chris was the first person to arrive and offer his assistance.

A Future in the Fire Department

Recently, Chris made the decision to take the first step toward pursuing a career in the fire department, which would enable him to continue to support and serve the people who live in his area. He was always looking for ways to help others and make a difference in their lives.

A Devoted Family Man

Chris is survived by a wonderful wife, a son who is 5 years old, and a daughter who is 2 years old. Both of his children are still young. During this challenging time, they will require all of our support in order to get through it.

Supporting the Family

For those who wish to support Chris’s family during this difficult time, there is a GoFundMe page set up to help with any expenses they may incur. Chris was a beloved member of his community, and his loss has affected many people. He will be deeply missed.

A Final Farewell

Chris Harkey was a remarkable man who touched the lives of many. He was a devoted husband, father, and son, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Chris.

Chris Harkey funeral arrangements Flagstaff AZ Chris Harkey obituary announcement in local newspapers Chris Harkey memorial service details Chris Harkey loved ones and family tribute statements Chris Harkey’s contributions to Flagstaff community and legacy

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Chris Harkey Obituary Flagstaff AZ, Chris Harkey Has Died – Death Cause – recent obits/