Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chris Moran Dies in I-15 Pedestrian Accident in Las Vegas

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Dies in Tragic Pedestrian Accident in Las Vegas

A man died in a tragic incident on Friday morning in Las Vegas. The death of 32-year-old Christopher Hugh Moran occurred in a pedestrian accident that is currently under investigation by the Nevada State Police.

Details of the Accident

According to police, Christopher Hugh Moran was attempting to cross the northbound I-15 when he was hit by two vehicles. A passenger car and a semi-truck had struck an adult man who was crossing from west to east on the southbound side. A bystander stopped to provide aid until help arrived, but the man passed away from his wounds and was pronounced dead on the spot.

Investigation

The incident is being investigated by the Nevada State Police. The cause and manner of Christopher Hugh Moran’s passing were still unknown as of Friday. According to police, the southbound I-15 was permanently halted, and traffic was diverted at Flamingo while the investigation was ongoing.

Mourning for Christopher Hugh Moran

Christopher Hugh Moran was a 32-year-old resident of Rochester. His death has given a huge shock to his family, and his friends are also deeply saddened by his loss. The details of his family are not revealed till now. We all mourn for him and hope that his soul rests in peace.

Conclusion

This tragic incident is a reminder that pedestrians and drivers alike need to be cautious on the roads. It is crucial to follow traffic rules and regulations to avoid such accidents. We urge everyone to take extra care while crossing roads and while driving to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Stay tuned to PKB news for more informative news like this one.

Las Vegas freeway accident Pedestrian accident on I-15 Chris Moran death Las Vegas pedestrian fatalities Nevada highway accidents

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :What Happened To Chris Moran? Man died in Las Vegas freeway I-15 pedestrian accident/