Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chris Roberts, Former UCLA Sports Broadcaster, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary UCLA Play-by-Play Announcer, Chris Roberts, Dies at 74

On Friday, May 12, 2023, the world of sports broadcasting lost a legend. Chris Roberts, who served as UCLA’s football and basketball play-by-play radio announcer for 23 years, passed away at his home in Glendora, east of Los Angeles, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was 74.

Roberts became a household name among Bruins fans during his tenure at UCLA. He was a vital part of the university’s sports program, covering football games for 23 seasons, including 16 bowl games, and basketball games, including 19 appearances by the Bruins in the NCAA tournament. He was on the call when the Bruins won their record 11th national championship in 1995.

When Roberts retired in 2015, he equaled Fred Hessler’s record for the longest tenured play-by-play broadcaster in school history. His contributions to the university’s sports program were immense, and his voice was synonymous with UCLA athletics.

Roberts was a four-time Golden Mike Award winner and was inducted into the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association’s hall of fame. He also authored two books about the Bruins, cementing his place in the history of UCLA sports.

Born Bob LaPeer in Alhambra, California, Roberts was a three-sport athlete at Baldwin Park High, excelling in football, basketball, and baseball. He played baseball at Cal Poly Pomona before embarking on a career in broadcasting.

Roberts began his broadcasting career at KCIN in Victorville. He then worked at stations in Indio and Pomona before landing at KFXM in San Bernardino in 1970. It was there that the station’s program director asked him to change his name because someone else named Bob worked there. Roberts later moved to Los Angeles and worked at KUTE-FM, KFI and sister station KOST, and KMPC. He served as the play-by-play voice at Long Beach State for ten years before going to UCLA.

Roberts’ legacy extends beyond his time at UCLA. He was a beloved member of the sports broadcasting community in Southern California and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

In a statement, UCLA Athletics Director Martin Jarmond said, “Chris Roberts was a legend in the world of sports broadcasting, and his contributions to UCLA’s athletic program were immeasurable. His voice was synonymous with UCLA athletics, and his passion for the Bruins was evident in every broadcast. We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend our condolences to his family and friends.”

Roberts’ impact on the world of sports broadcasting cannot be overstated. His voice was a constant presence for Bruins fans for over two decades, and his love for UCLA sports was evident in every word he spoke. His legacy will live on through the countless memories he helped create and the lives he touched along the way. Rest in peace, Chris Roberts.

Chris Roberts UCLA Sports Announcer UCLA Football and Basketball Broadcaster Chris Roberts Remembering Chris Roberts, UCLA Sports Broadcasting Legend Chris Roberts’ Legacy in UCLA Sports Broadcasting Tributes Pour in for Late UCLA Broadcaster Chris Roberts

News Source : ABC7 Los Angeles

Source Link :Ex-UCLA football, basketball broadcaster Chris Roberts dies/