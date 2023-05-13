Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chris Roberts, UCLA Broadcaster, Passes Away at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chris Roberts: UCLA’s Iconic Play-by-Play Broadcaster

Chris Roberts, the former voice of UCLA football and men’s basketball for 23 seasons, passed away on Friday morning from complications of Parkinson’s disease at his home in Glendora. He was 74.

A Career Marked by Dedication and Passion

Roberts was a renowned play-by-play voice in the world of sports broadcasting. He started his illustrious career at KCIN in Victorville before moving on to KREO in Indio and KWOW in Pomona, where he announced high school and junior college sports.

Roberts was a versatile broadcaster who worked at several other stations, including KFXM in San Bernardino, KUTE-FM, KFI-AM, KOST-FM, and KMPC-AM.

In 1982, Roberts became the play-by-play voice for Long Beach State before eventually moving to UCLA in 1992, where he spent the next 23 years of his career. During his time at UCLA, Roberts called 16 bowl games for the football team, including the 1994 and 1999 Rose Bowl games, and 19 trips to the NCAA tournament for the men’s basketball team.

Roberts was the voice of the Bruins during their 1995 NCAA tournament championship run, which culminated in their title-game victory over Arkansas at the Kingdome in Seattle. It was undoubtedly the highlight of his career and a moment that will forever be etched in the memories of UCLA fans.

Roberts was a four-time Golden Mike Award winner and a Hall of Fame member in the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association. He also co-authored two books with Bill Bennett – “Stadium Stories: UCLA Bruins” and “UCLA Football Vault” – and worked in real estate. He spent time coaching the Glendora High junior varsity baseball team, demonstrating his passion for sports and his willingness to share his knowledge with others.

A Legacy of Love, Guidance, and Mentorship

Roberts was born as Bob LaPeer in Alhambra but grew up in Baldwin Park, where he played football, basketball, and baseball at Baldwin Park High. He continued to play baseball at Cal Poly Pomona before embarking on his broadcasting career.

Roberts is survived by his wife Ann LaPeer, son David LaPeer and daughter-in-law Yvette LaPeer, daughter Nichole Hijon-LaPeer, son-in-law Octavio Hijon, and grandchildren Andrés, Santiago, and Carmen.

According to a release from UCLA, Roberts’ family “requests that in lieu of flowers, in Chris’ memory, to please remember to provide love, guidance, and mentorship to those around you and in need. He was always proud and fond of the young broadcasters that he had the privilege to coach and mentor.”

Celebrating a Life Well Lived

Chris Roberts will always be remembered as a passionate and dedicated broadcaster, who brought joy and excitement to the world of sports. His contributions to UCLA football and men’s basketball are immeasurable, and he will forever be a part of the Bruins’ rich history.

Roberts’ legacy extends beyond his broadcasting career. He was a mentor, a coach, and a friend to many, and his impact on the lives of those he touched will be felt for years to come.

As we celebrate the life of Chris Roberts, let us remember to honor his memory by providing love, guidance, and mentorship to those around us. He was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

News Source : Staff and news service reports

Source Link :Chris Roberts, former longtime UCLA broadcaster, dies at 74 – Orange County Register/