Dead – Death – Obituary News : Christian author Elizabeth Sherrill passes at 95

Remembering Elizabeth Sherrill: A Compassionate Storyteller and Christian Publisher

Elizabeth Sherrill, a prominent Christian author, editor, and publisher, passed away last month at the age of 95. Together with her husband John Sherrill, she co-founded Chosen Books in 1971, a publishing house that revolutionized Christian publishing and brought many inspiring stories to a mass market audience. Sherrill was also a prolific writer, having authored over 30 books, including “God’s Smuggler,” “The Hiding Place,” and “The Cross and The Switchblade.” She was a contributor of more than 2,000 articles to Guideposts, a popular Christian publication, where she shared her personal experiences of faith and hope.

Jeff Crosby, president and CEO of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association, praised Sherrill’s contribution to Christian publishing, saying that her “gifts as a manuscript stylist, editor, and publisher were enormous.” He also commended her ability to tell captivating stories that inspired readers towards belief and encouraged them to live out their faith.

Sherrill’s writing was characterized by warmth, compassion, and vulnerability. She had a unique talent for weaving personal stories with biblical truths, creating a powerful impact on her readers. Her writing was not just informative but also transformative, inviting readers to encounter God’s love and grace in their own lives.

One of Sherrill’s most memorable contributions was her candid discussion of her battles with clinical depression and how faith helped her cope with the illness. In an article titled “Hope and Faith in Times of Sadness,” she shared how she struggled to understand her condition, feeling guilty for not being happy despite having a loving family and material comfort. Through her relationship with God, she found healing and acceptance, recognizing that God created her for a purpose and could use even her weaknesses for good.

Sherrill’s faith was not just a personal matter but also a source of inspiration for others. Her writing touched the lives of countless readers, who found comfort, hope, and wisdom in her words. She had a gift for empathizing with the struggles of others, encouraging them to persevere in their faith journey and trust in God’s providence.

Sherrill’s legacy extends beyond her writing to her role as a mentor and teacher of writing. She was passionate about helping aspiring writers to develop their skills and find their voice, sharing her expertise and insights generously. For many writers, she was not just a model of a compassionate storyteller but also a friend and mentor who encouraged them to pursue their calling.

Sherrill will be remembered for her contributions to Christian publishing, her compassionate storytelling, and her unwavering faith in God. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of writers and readers who seek to encounter God’s truth and love through the written word. As Guideposts stated, “For those of us blessed to know [Elizabeth] professionally, her voice will be with us forever, in our hearts and our work.”

News Source : Nicole Alcindor

Source Link :Christian author and publisher Elizabeth Sherrill dies at 95/