Dead – Death – Obituary News : Christian Author Tim Keller Dies of Pancreatic Cancer

Christian Author and Theologian Tim Keller Passes Away at 72 after Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Simon Ateba, Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa, reports on the passing of renowned Christian author and theologian Tim Keller. Keller, the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, passed away on Friday at the age of 72 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Keller was initially diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in May 2020. Despite undergoing two years of chemotherapy and participating in an immunotherapy drug trial at the National Institute for Health in Bethesda, Maryland, Keller’s cancer ultimately proved fatal.

Throughout his illness, Keller remained resilient and optimistic. In March, he revealed in a Facebook post that additional tumors had returned, necessitating a modified immunotherapy treatment. Despite the challenges, Keller continued to serve and share his faith, inspiring many with his determination and unwavering faith.

Keller’s battle with cancer was not his first encounter with the disease. In 2002, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which he successfully overcame. Keller’s commitment to Christian principles and his dedication to spreading the love of Christ despite personal hardships inspired countless individuals seeking spiritual guidance.

Keller’s legacy will be remembered for his intellectual rigor, his commitment to Christian principles, and his unwavering faith. His teachings, books, and sermons have touched the lives of countless individuals seeking spiritual guidance. As news of his passing spreads, tributes and condolences pour in from individuals who were influenced by his words and teachings.

The passing of Tim Keller leaves a void in the Christian community and beyond. His contributions to theology and Christian literature will leave a lasting imprint, and his impact will continue to resonate for years to come.

