Dead – Death – Obituary News : Christian Broadcaster Pat Robertson Passes at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Robertson, Conservative Religious Broadcaster and Founder of Christian Coalition, Passes Away at 93

Pat Robertson, a prominent and influential Christian broadcaster in the United States, has passed away at the age of 93. Robertson, who founded the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960, was largely credited with making religion central to Republican Party politics through his Christian Coalition.

Robertson’s other enterprises included Regent University, a private Christian university in Virginia Beach; the American Center for Law and Justice, and Operation Blessing, an international humanitarian organization. He started the Christian Coalition in Chesapeake in 1989, saying it would further his campaign’s ideals. The coalition became a major political force in the 1990s, mobilizing conservative voters through grassroots activities.

Robertson’s impact on both religion and politics in the U.S. was “enormous,” according to John C. Green, an emeritus political science professor at The University of Akron. His death is a significant loss for the conservative Christian community, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Robertson’s Role in Politics

Robertson’s role in politics cannot be overstated. He was a key figure in the rise of the religious right, which helped reshape the Republican Party and the conservative movement in the 1980s and 1990s. Robertson’s Christian Coalition was instrumental in mobilizing conservative voters and promoting conservative causes, such as opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage.

Robertson’s political views were controversial, and he often made headlines for his controversial statements. He once suggested that Hurricane Katrina was God’s punishment for America’s tolerance of abortion and homosexuality. He also suggested that the 9/11 attacks were God’s punishment for America’s secularism and moral decay.

Despite these controversies, Robertson remained a powerful figure in conservative politics for decades. His influence extended beyond the Christian Coalition and the Republican Party, as he was often sought out by political candidates and leaders for his endorsement and support.

Robertson’s Legacy

Robertson’s legacy is complex and multifaceted. He was a pioneer in Christian broadcasting, and his Christian Broadcasting Network helped bring Christian programming to millions of viewers around the world. He was also a philanthropist, and his Operation Blessing has provided humanitarian aid to millions of people around the world.

At the same time, Robertson’s political views and statements were often divisive and controversial. He was a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, and he opposed abortion and other reproductive rights. His views on these issues were often seen as extreme and out of step with mainstream American society.

Despite these controversies, Robertson remained a respected and influential figure in conservative Christian circles until his death. His legacy will continue to shape the conservative movement and the Republican Party for years to come.

Conclusion

Pat Robertson was a significant figure in American politics and religion. His Christian Coalition helped reshape the Republican Party and the conservative movement, and his Christian Broadcasting Network brought Christian programming to millions of viewers around the world. Despite his controversial views and statements, Robertson remained a respected and influential figure in conservative Christian circles until his death. His legacy will be remembered for years to come, and his impact on American politics and religion cannot be overstated.

Pat Robertson death Pat Robertson legacy Pat Robertson contributions Christian broadcasting history Religious conservatism impact

News Source : Gabe Hauari

Source Link :Pat Robertson, Christian broadcaster, politician dies at 93/