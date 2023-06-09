Dead – Death – Obituary News : Christian Right Founder Pat Robertson Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Televangelist Pat Robertson Dies at 93: A Look at His Life and Legacy

Pat Robertson, the well-known televangelist who helped shape America’s Christian political force while condemning liberals, feminists, and the LGBTQ+ community as sinners, passed away on Thursday at the age of 93. The founder and former host of “The 700 Club” on the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) died at his residence in Virginia Beach, according to a statement from the network.

Robertson was known for promoting a worldview that believed in the inerrancy of the Bible, according to CBN. “Today, his influence and legacy crisscross interests and industries that have broken barriers for countless Christian leaders and laypeople,” the statement read.

After broadcasting “The 700 Club” every day since 1966, Robertson became a prominent figure in the conservative Christian community, advocating for an extremely conservative Christianity that focused on “traditional” families and a country founded on the Bible. He rejected the long-standing US principle of separation of church and state, defining the world as locked in an epochal fight between Islam and Christianity while spearheading US Christian support for Israel as the land of the “chosen” Jewish people.

While Robertson drew tremendous support from conservatives and Republicans, his condemnations of feminism and LGBTQ+ culture drew the ire of progressives. In 2016, his powerful backing of Donald Trump, which arguably helped the former president win the election, only further widened the cultural divide in America.

Robertson was born on March 22, 1930, in Lexington, Virginia, to a conservative Democratic member of the US House of Representatives and then the Senate for 34 years. After graduating from Virginia’s Washington and Lee University, he joined the US Marines in 1948 and served in Korea. He then graduated from Yale Law School, was ordained as a Baptist minister, and launched what would become the massive CBN empire from a small television station in Tidewater Virginia in 1961.

After CBN’s early financial struggles, Robertson named “The 700 Club” in honor of an early core of 70 supporters who pledged $10 each month. The program mixed news, spiritual and lifestyle stories and interviews of public figures, becoming a hit among rural communities across the country. It soon became a mainstream stop for political candidates courting Christian voters, including Republican Ronald Reagan and Democrat Jimmy Carter.

Robertson expanded into other media business ventures, launching what became the popular, conservative “Family Channel” on cable television and the influential Christian-based Regent University in Virginia Beach.

In 1987, Robertson launched the Christian Coalition, with the goal of uniting different Christian denominations as a force for the conservative values he espoused. This launched the organization to the forefront of the US culture wars, pressuring Congress and the White House on moral and religious issues such as abortion and the separation of church and state. In 1990, he launched the American Center for Law and Justice, a legal lobby to advance Christian religious rights against secularism in the courts.

Despite Robertson’s influence on American politics and culture, his legacy was not without controversy. He courted Democratic Republic of the Congo dictator Mobutu Sese Seko and Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, hoping to convert their countries to Christian states where gay people were banned, while investing in diamond mining in a deal with Mobutu.

In 2001, as America reeled from the September 11 attacks, Robertson endorsed the view that tolerance for lesbians, gays, and doctors carrying out abortions had drawn God’s wrath on the country. In 2005, he called for the United States to assassinate then Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, saying that “It’s a whole lot cheaper than starting a war” on “The 700 Club.”

Last year, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to attack Ukraine because it was predicted in the Book of Ezekiel as a step toward the end of times.

While Robertson’s death was met with condolences from conservatives and Republicans, many progressives and liberals did not express any sympathy. “Robertson’s death doesn’t mean we must overlook his long record of extremist rhetoric,” wrote Rob Boston of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. “Robertson spent most of his time spreading hate, conspiracy theories, and lies,” he said.

In the end, Robertson’s life and legacy will remain a complicated one, with his contributions to conservative Christianity and American politics forever intertwined with his controversies and divisive rhetoric.

News Source : Manila Standard

Source Link :Pat Robertson, who made Christian right a political force, dead at 93/