Dead – Death – Obituary News : Christian Televangelist Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Robertson: The Life and Legacy of a Conservative Christian Televangelist

Introduction

Pat Robertson, a conservative Christian televangelist and media mogul, passed away on September 30, 2021, at the age of 93. Robertson was a prominent figure in the American evangelical movement and had a net worth of $100 million at the time of his death. He founded several organizations, including the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Regent University, American Center for Law & Justice, and the Christian Coalition of America. However, his controversial remarks against women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community had drawn widespread criticism, along with his other controversial opinions.

Early Life and Career

Marion Gordon Robertson was born on March 22, 1930, in Lexington, Virginia. He attended Washington and Lee University and graduated with a law degree in 1955. However, he never practiced law and instead pursued a career in the ministry. Robertson earned a Master of Divinity degree from New York Theological Seminary in 1959 and was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister.

In 1960, Robertson founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) as a small UHF television station in Virginia. The station grew rapidly, and CBN began broadcasting its flagship TV program, “The 700 Club,” in 1966. Robertson hosted the show from 1966 to 1987 and then from 1988 to 2021 alongside televangelists like Jim Bakker and his son, Gordon Robertson.

In 1977, Robertson founded Regent University, previously Christian Broadcasting Network University, in Virginia Beach. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in various fields, including law, business, and divinity. Robertson also founded the American Center for Law & Justice, a Christian legal organization that promotes conservative Christian values.

Controversial Opinions

Robertson was known for his controversial opinions on a range of issues, including women’s rights, the LGBTQ+ community, and natural disasters. He had repeatedly claimed that acts of terrorism or natural disasters were divine retribution for perceived immorality. Additionally, he agreed with fellow televangelist Jerry Falwell that God allowed the 9/11 attack to happen because America had moved to the left and removed religion from the mainstream.

Robertson’s remarks against women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community had drawn widespread criticism. In 2013, he said that women who neglect their appearance are to blame for their husbands’ infidelity. He also said that the legalization of same-sex marriage would lead to the acceptance of polygamy, bestiality, and pedophilia.

In 2016, Robertson expressed his support for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and said that he believed Trump would win the election. He also said that anyone who opposed Trump was “fighting against the hand of God.”

Legacy

Robertson’s passing was confirmed by his legacy media empire on September 30, 2021. He left behind a significant legacy in the American evangelical movement, having founded several organizations that promote conservative Christian values. However, his controversial opinions and remarks have also left a lasting impact and drawn criticism from many.

Regent University released a statement mourning the loss of Robertson and calling him a “globally-renowned leader, broadcaster, philanthropist, educator, author, accomplished businessman, and – most importantly – a faithful servant of God who dedicated his life to glorifying the Lord and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Conclusion

Pat Robertson was a prominent figure in the American evangelical movement and had a significant impact on Christian broadcasting and education. However, his controversial opinions and remarks have also drawn criticism from many. His passing marks the end of an era in the American evangelical movement, and his legacy will continue to be debated and discussed for years to come.

Oral Roberts Christian broadcasting Evangelical Christianity Televangelism Religious media

News Source : Catherine Armecin

Source Link :Christian Televangelist Dead At 93/