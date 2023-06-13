Dead – Death – Obituary News : Christy Dignam’s Cause of Death: Cancer Battle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Christy Dignam, the lead vocalist for Aslan, has passed away at the age of 63. His family announced his death on June 13th, 2023, stating that he had peacefully passed away at home after a long-fought battle with cancer. Dignam had been receiving palliative care at home since December of the previous year after being diagnosed with cancer in 2013.

Dignam was born on May 23, 1960, in Dublin’s Holles Street Hospital, and grew up in the Finglas neighborhood of the city. He was the lead singer of Aslan, a popular Irish rock band that was founded in Dublin in 1982. Aslan had multiple Irish chart hits, including “Crazy World” and “This is.”

Dignam was also honest about his struggles with drug addiction, which began in the 1980s. His addiction ultimately led to disagreements with his bandmates and his departure from Aslan. He enrolled in various drug rehabilitation centers, including a stay at a Buddhist temple in Thailand, in an attempt to overcome his addiction.

In 2013, Dignam was diagnosed with myeloma, a cancer that targets plasma cells in the bone marrow, and amyloidosis, a condition in which amyloid proteins accumulate in the body’s organs. He received chemotherapy for his condition but experienced a health setback in September of 2022, which led to the postponement of a 40th-anniversary performance by Aslan in the 3Arena.

Dignam was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in July of 2022 and received care from the Haematology and Cardiac Care team for six months. He was then discharged and received palliative care at home until his passing on June 13th, 2023.

Tributes flooded social media after Dignam’s death was announced, with many expressing their condolences to his family and friends. Dignam is survived by his daughter Kiera, his wife of more than 30 years, Kathryn, and three grandchildren.

Christy Dignam’s passing is a sad loss for the Irish music industry and his fans around the world. He will be remembered for his talent as a singer, his honesty about his struggles with addiction, and his courage in the face of illness. May he rest in peace.

Christy Dignam cancer diagnosis Aslan singer Christy Dignam’s health battle Understanding the cause of Christy Dignam’s death Christy Dignam’s legacy and impact on the music industry Aslan’s tribute to Christy Dignam after his passing

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :How did Aslan’s frontman Christy Dignam die? Cancer battle & cause of death Explained/