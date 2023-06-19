Dead – Death – Obituary News : Chronic Drinking Led to Cody Longo’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former “Days of Our Lives” Actor Cody Longo Passes Away from Chronic Ethanol Abuse

According to the medical examiner, former “Days of Our Lives” actor Cody Longo passed away from years of heavy drinking. The late actor’s autopsy report, which TMZ was able to obtain, lists “chronic ethanol abuse” as the cause of Cody’s death. It also indicates that the actor died naturally. Additionally, according to the autopsy, Cody’s body was in the process of rotting when he was discovered dead, and alcohol bottles were all over the death scene.

Tragic News

The news that 34-year-old Cody was discovered dead in a bed at a house in Austin, Texas, was first reported by TMZ in February. Sadly, those who knew Cody will not be surprised by the postmortem findings; his family had told us that he had battled alcoholism for years and had entered rehab in the summer of 2022. They already had the opinion that he had relapsed and that drunkenness was the cause of his death.

A Battle with Alcoholism

Cody Longo’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of alcohol abuse. Alcoholism is a chronic disease that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by a strong desire to drink, tolerance, and withdrawal symptoms. Alcoholism can lead to a wide range of health problems, including liver disease, heart disease, and cancer.

Alcoholism is a complex disease that can be caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and social factors. It is a chronic disease that requires ongoing treatment and support. Treatment for alcoholism may include medication, therapy, and support groups.

The Dangers of Alcohol Abuse

Alcohol abuse can have serious consequences for both physical and mental health. It can lead to liver disease, heart disease, and cancer. It can also increase the risk of accidents, violence, and suicide. Alcohol abuse can also lead to addiction, which can be difficult to overcome.

Alcohol abuse can also have a significant impact on relationships, work, and finances. It can lead to job loss, financial problems, and legal issues. It can also damage relationships with friends and family members.

Getting Help for Alcoholism

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcoholism, it is essential to seek help. Treatment for alcoholism can be highly effective, and recovery is possible. The first step in getting help is to admit that there is a problem.

There are many treatment options available for alcoholism, including medication, therapy, and support groups. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is a well-known support group for people struggling with alcoholism. It provides a supportive environment where people can share their experiences and receive support from others who have gone through similar struggles.

Conclusion

Cody Longo’s death is a tragedy that highlights the dangers of alcohol abuse. It is a reminder that alcoholism is a chronic disease that requires ongoing treatment and support. If you or someone you know is struggling with alcoholism, it is essential to seek help. Recovery is possible, and a better life is waiting.

News Source : Entertainment-Mania

Source Link :Cause of Death: CHRONIC DRINKING FOR CODY LONGO/