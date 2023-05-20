Dead – Death – Obituary News : Church Leader Timothy Keller Passes Away at 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Influential Church Leader Timothy Keller Passes Away at 72

Timothy Keller, a Presbyterian pastor and founder of The Gospel Coalition, has passed away at the age of 72. Keller was known for his work in helping congregations navigate tragedy and grief, as well as his efforts to make Christianity intellectually credible.

The September 11th Attacks

Following the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001, Keller helped his congregation and the nation mourn. In a sermon on September 16th, he spoke about the need to rub the love and hope of God into the grief felt by so many. Throughout his career, Keller returned to the problem of tragedy and the human response to it in his preaching.

Redeemer Presbyterian Church and City to City

Keller was the founding pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York, which announced his death on Friday. He was also the founder of Redeemer City to City, a program that helped evangelical leaders learn to work in urban settings where congregations were less common.

The Gospel Coalition

As co-founder of The Gospel Coalition, Keller was concerned with two issues: the politicization of evangelical Christianity and the unchallenged nature of moral relativism. He sought to make Christianity both relevant and timeless, believing that preaching the gospel and seeing it lived out in local churches was the best way to obey Jesus and love our neighbors.

Intellectual Credibility

Keller was also known for his efforts to make Christianity intellectually credible. He wrote a number of books, including The Reason for God: Belief in an Age of Skepticism, in which he argued that the belief in a Christian God was sound and rational. He believed that the world was getting both more and less religious at the same time, and that this tension continued to shape American public life today.

A Legacy of Faith and Service

Timothy Keller leaves behind a legacy of faith and service. His work helped countless individuals and congregations navigate tragedy and grief, and his efforts to make Christianity intellectually credible continue to shape the conversation around religion and public life today.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :Influential church leader Timothy Keller has died at the age of 72/