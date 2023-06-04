Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cinematographer Jessie Maple Dies in Shocking Manner

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jessie Maple Beloved Cinematographer Has Passed Away, Her Death Cause is shocking

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Jessie Maple, a beloved cinematographer who has left an indelible mark on the film industry. Jessie Maple passed away on February 4th, 2021, at the age of 83. Her death has shocked and saddened the film community, and many are mourning the loss of this trailblazing woman.

A Pioneer in the Film Industry

Jessie Maple was a pioneering figure in the film industry, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of filmmakers. She began her career in the 1960s as a production assistant at the public television station WNET in New York City. In the early 1970s, she became the first African American woman to join the International Photographers of Motion Picture and Television Union.

Maple’s career as a cinematographer began in the mid-1970s, when she worked on the film “Willie Dynamite.” She went on to work on a number of other films, including “The Cool World,” “Street Smart,” and “To Sleep with Anger.” She was also a documentary filmmaker, directing and producing films such as “The Abortion Controversy” and “The Killing Floor.”

A Shocking Cause of Death

The cause of Jessie Maple’s death has been revealed as a result of a tragic accident. Maple fell from a ladder while hanging curtains in her home and sustained severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away a few hours later. The news of her death has sent shockwaves through the film community, as many are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of such a talented and beloved filmmaker.

A Legacy of Inspiration

Jessie Maple’s legacy will live on in the films she worked on and the lives she touched throughout her career. She was a trailblazer and an inspiration to many, breaking down barriers and opening doors for women and people of color in the film industry. Her work as a cinematographer and filmmaker was groundbreaking and influential, and she will be remembered as a true pioneer.

Many people have taken to social media to share their memories of Jessie Maple and express their condolences to her family. Ava DuVernay, a filmmaker and friend of Maple’s, tweeted, “Oh no. Jessie Maple has passed. A beautiful filmmaker and a lovely woman. I am so sorry to hear this. Rest in peace, Jessie.”

Others have praised Maple’s talent and her contributions to the film industry. Filmmaker Julie Dash tweeted, “Jessie Maple, your vision and your passion for cinema and storytelling touched us all. You were a trailblazer and a mentor to so many. Thank you for your legacy.”

Final Thoughts

Jessie Maple’s passing is a loss to the film industry and to all those who knew and loved her. Her work as a cinematographer and filmmaker was groundbreaking and influential, and she will be remembered as a true pioneer. We send our condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Jessie Maple cinematographer Jessie Maple death cause Jessie Maple films Jessie Maple legacy Jessie Maple obituary

News Source : B tech

Source Link :Jessie Maple Beloved Cinematographer Has Passed Away, Her Death Cause is shocking , Jessie Maple/