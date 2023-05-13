Dead – Death – Obituary News : CIPET student dies by suicide in hostel

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy struck the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Bhubaneswar, as a 17-year-old ITI student allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Thursday evening. The police sources revealed that the student belonged to Nandipada area in Keonjhar district and had taken admission in the institute last year. He was a student of the electrical division and had been sharing his room with two classmates. The boy allegedly took the extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling fan using a towel while his roommates were away.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, but the deceased’s mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation. DCP Prateek Singh confirmed that a case under section 304 of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The family members of the deceased, however, alleged that he was beaten up by one of his teachers, which led to his suicide. The male teacher accused of beating the boy was questioned but later let off. An officer of Mancheswar police station stated that “the teacher denied the allegations levelled against him, and the exact cause of the boy’s death can be ascertained after thorough inquiry.”

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the issue of mental health among students, especially those living away from home in hostels. The pressure of studies, competition, and the stress of adapting to a new environment can take a toll on their mental health. Furthermore, the absence of a support system away from home can amplify the issue.

The incident is a wake-up call for the authorities to take the mental health of students seriously. Educational institutions must create an environment where students feel comfortable sharing their problems and seeking help. The institutions must have a dedicated team of counsellors who can provide support to the students in need.

The incident also raises questions about the quality of education and the standard of teaching in institutions. The allegations of the student being beaten up by his teacher highlight the need for strict action against such teachers. The authorities must ensure that the teachers are trained to handle students with care and compassion. Moreover, the institutions must have a mechanism to monitor the performance and behaviour of the teachers.

The tragic incident has left the family members of the deceased in shock and despair. It is a reminder that a student’s life is precious, and the educational institutions must provide a safe and nurturing environment for their students. The institutions must take proactive measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The incident also calls for a deeper introspection into the societal norms and values that contribute to such tragedies. The pressure to excel in academics and the societal stigma attached to failure can push students to the brink of despair. The society must create a supportive environment where students are encouraged to pursue their interests and passions, irrespective of the outcome.

The tragedy in CIPET is a stark reminder of the need for a holistic approach to education that focuses not only on academic excellence but also on the mental and emotional well-being of the students. The educational institutions must take the lead in creating a conducive environment that fosters the growth and development of the students in all aspects.

In conclusion, the tragedy in CIPET is a wake-up call for the educational institutions, the society, and the authorities to take the mental health of students seriously. It is a reminder that a student’s life is precious, and we must do everything in our power to ensure their well-being. Let us work together to create a world where every student feels valued, supported, and empowered to pursue their dreams.

Suicide among ITI students Mental health issues among CIPET students Stress and depression in technical education Support systems for students in technical institutes Improving student well-being in vocational training centers

News Source : Express News Service

Source Link :ITI student of CIPET dies by suicide in hostel- The New Indian Express/