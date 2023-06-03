Dead – Death – Obituary News : City-based writer Mehndiratta dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tribute to Professor Virendra Mehndiratta

Introduction

The world of literature has lost a great gem today. Professor Virendra Mehndiratta, a renowned Hindi short story writer, passed away on this day. His contribution to Hindi literature will always be remembered and cherished.

Early Life

Born in 1932, Professor Virendra Mehndiratta belonged to a family of writers. His father was a well-known Hindi poet, and his mother was a writer. He grew up in an environment of literature and was always fascinated by it. He completed his education in Hindi literature and went on to teach the same at various universities.

Contribution to Hindi Literature

Professor Virendra Mehndiratta was a prolific writer who contributed immensely to Hindi literature. He wrote numerous short stories, novels, and essays that explored the human condition and the complexities of human relationships. His stories were known for their simplicity and depth, and they resonated with readers across generations.

He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1980 for his collection of short stories, “Aangan Ke Par Dwar.” The collection explored the lives of people living in the rural areas of India and the challenges they face. It was a poignant portrayal of the struggles and joys of everyday life.

Influence on Hindi Literature

Professor Virendra Mehndiratta’s contribution to Hindi literature was immense. He was a pioneer in bringing the short story genre into the limelight in Hindi literature. His stories were marked by their simplicity and depth and were often compared to the works of Munshi Premchand.

He inspired and influenced a generation of writers who followed in his footsteps. His works continue to be included in school and college syllabi, and his influence on Hindi literature will be felt for generations to come.

Conclusion

The passing away of Professor Virendra Mehndiratta is a great loss to the world of literature. His contribution to Hindi literature will always be remembered and cherished. He was a writer who understood the complexities of the human condition and portrayed them with great sensitivity and depth. His works will continue to inspire and influence generations of writers to come.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :City-based short story writer Mehndiratta passes away/