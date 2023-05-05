Dead – Death – Obituary News : City Councilor Bill Scollie Dies Suddenly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bill Scollie Obituary – Death: Former City Councilor, Bill Scollie Passed Away Suddenly

A long-time local business owner and former city councillor has died. Bill Scollie, aged 81, passed away leaving behind a legacy of success and community involvement.

Bill Scollie’s Life and Legacy

Bill founded the Imperial Pro Shop on Victoria Avenue in 1963 and was a partner in its transformation into The Ski Haus, which later relocated to Brodie Street and is still in business today as the oldest family-run speciality ski shop in the nation.

In addition to being a successful businessman, Scollie was also a champion rower, competing in the 1975 world championships. He was twice honored with induction into the Sports Hall of Fame of Northwestern Ontario.

Scollie was chosen as an at-large council member for the first time in 1997. He was later re-elected twice, serving until 2006. His dedication to his community and his business is a testament to his character and his commitment to making a positive impact on those around him.

The passing of Bill Scollie is a great loss to his family, friends, and community. Our hearts go out to those who are grieving during this difficult time.

Bill Scollie will be remembered as a dedicated businessman, a champion athlete, and a committed community leader. His impact on his community will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him.

