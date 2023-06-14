Dead – Death – Obituary News : Clarenville Businessman Kevin King’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kevin King: A Well-Known Clarenville Area Businessman

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Kevin King, a prominent businessman from Weybridge, Random Island. King, 67, was the owner of Shoal Investments Limited and was highly respected in the Clarenville area and beyond.

A Life of Business and Community Service

King was known for his entrepreneurial spirit and his dedication to serving his community. He started his business career as a young man, working in the family fishing business before branching out into other industries. He founded Shoal Investments Limited in the early 1980s, and the company grew to become a major player in the local economy, with interests in fishing, real estate, and tourism.

King was also deeply committed to community service and was involved in numerous organizations over the years. He was a member of the local chamber of commerce, served on the board of directors of the local hospital, and was a supporter of various charities and community groups.

A Fond Farewell

King’s sudden passing has left a void in the Clarenville area business community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His family, friends, and colleagues are mourning the loss of a kind, generous, and hardworking man who made a significant contribution to the community he loved.

Visitation for Kevin King will be held at Vardy’s Funeral Home in Hickman’s Harbour, with a memorial service scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16. The service will be a time for family, friends, and colleagues to come together to remember King’s life and legacy and to say a final farewell.

A Legacy of Success

Kevin King’s legacy will live on through his many accomplishments in business and community service. He was a role model for young entrepreneurs and a champion of economic development in the Clarenville area. His dedication to his community and his commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others will be remembered for years to come.

As we say goodbye to Kevin King, we are reminded of the power of a life well lived. He made a difference in the world, and his memory will continue to inspire us to strive for excellence, to serve our communities, and to make a positive impact on the world around us.

In Conclusion

Kevin King was a true leader in the Clarenville area, and his passing is a great loss for the community. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him, and may we all strive to live our lives with the same dedication, passion, and commitment that he exemplified.

News Source : Allison King

Source Link :Clarenville Businessman Kevin King Passes Away/