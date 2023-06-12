Dead – Death – Obituary News : Clarenville mourns Kevin King’s passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kevin King Clarenville Newfoundland has died

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kevin King, a beloved member of the Clarenville community in Newfoundland. Kevin passed away on August 15, 2021, leaving behind countless friends and family members who are devastated by his loss.

A Life Well-Lived

Kevin was born and raised in Clarenville, where he spent his entire life. He was a kind and gentle soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Kevin was known for his infectious smile and positive attitude, which made him a favorite among everyone who knew him. He was a hard worker who took pride in his work and always went the extra mile to ensure that everything was done to the best of his abilities.

A Devoted Family Man

Kevin was a devoted husband and father who loved his family more than anything in the world. He was a doting husband to his wife of 20 years, Susan, and a loving father to their three children, Emily, Matthew, and Sarah. He was always there for his family, whether it was to attend school events, help with homework, or just spend quality time together. Kevin was a role model for his children, teaching them the importance of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

A Friend to All

Kevin had a heart of gold and was a friend to all who knew him. He had a way of making people feel at ease with his warm personality and infectious laugh. Kevin was always there to lend an ear or offer a kind word of encouragement. He was a loyal friend who would do anything for those he cared about.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Kevin’s passing has been a shock to everyone who knew him. His family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer with us. The outpouring of love and support from the community has been overwhelming, with many people sharing their favorite memories of Kevin and expressing their condolences to his family.

A Legacy of Love

Although Kevin is no longer with us, his legacy of love and kindness will live on. He touched the lives of so many people in his community and beyond, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him. Kevin will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Final Farewell

A funeral service will be held in honor of Kevin’s life on August 20, 2021, at the First United Church in Clarenville. Family and friends are invited to attend to pay their final respects to a beloved member of the community. Kevin will be laid to rest in the Clarenville Cemetery, where his memory will be forever cherished.

A Message of Thanks

The family of Kevin King would like to express their gratitude to everyone who has reached out with messages of love and support during this difficult time. Your kindness and compassion have been a source of comfort to us all, and we are deeply grateful for your support. We would also like to extend our thanks to the medical professionals who cared for Kevin during his illness, as well as the staff at the James Paton Memorial Hospital for their kindness and compassion.

In Loving Memory

Rest in peace, Kevin King. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved you, and your legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire us all.

