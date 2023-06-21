Dead – Death – Obituary News : Clark Haggans dies at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NFL Linebacker Clark Haggans Passes Away at 46

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has passed away at the age of 46 according to insider Colin Dunlap of Pittsburgh sports radio 93.7 The Fan. Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 2000 5th round pick of the organization, and a member of the Super Bowl XL championship team.

Prior to his NFL career, Haggans had an outstanding college football career at Colorado State University. His record of 34 career sacks remains strong since 1999. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and went on to have a productive 13-year NFL career.

Haggans played his first eight seasons with the Steelers and formed a formidable pass rush duo with Joey Porter for almost a decade. Together, they had a combined 86.5 sacks. At the age of 25, Haggans became a Super Bowl champion after the 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded five tackles and a sack in the victory. That same season was his best statistically in his professional career, as he had career highs in sacks (9) and forced fumbles (4).

In 2008, Haggans signed a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, reuniting with former Steelers’ offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt in the desert. He helped Arizona reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history in his first season with the team. The Cardinals ended up losing Super Bowl XLIII 27-23 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Haggans’ former team. In his final season in the NFL (2012), he played for the San Francisco 49ers that reached Super Bowl XLVII. The 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31, but each team that he played for made it to the big dance.

In his 13-year NFL career, Haggans made 104 starts in 172 games. He had 520 tackles, 46.5 sacks, made three Super Bowl appearances, and is a Super Bowl Champion. The Colorado State product was never a big name that every NFL fan knew about, but he was a consistent and dependable leader on the football field.

Haggans was more than just a football player, he was a father, a husband, and a friend. He will be missed by many but his legacy will live on through his accomplishments on and off the field. Rest in peace, Clark Haggans, gone but never forgotten.

News Source : Andy Kwong

Source Link :Clark Haggans passes away at age of 46/