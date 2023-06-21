Dead – Death – Obituary News : Clark Haggans Passes Away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former NFL Linebacker Clark Haggans Dies at 46

Former NFL linebacker Clark Haggans has passed away at the age of 46. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review confirmed Haggans’ death on Wednesday morning. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Haggans’ Career

Haggans was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He spent eight seasons with the team, starting in 61 regular season games and eight postseason contests. Haggans was part of the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL win over the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2008, Haggans signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent. He started in 43 games for the team before finishing his playing career with nine appearances for the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.

Throughout his career, Haggans recorded 520 tackles, 46.5 sacks, one interception, 16 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 172 regular season games. He also had 36 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 playoff appearances.

Condolences

The NFL community is mourning the loss of Haggans. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement on Twitter, saying, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former linebacker Clark Haggans. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Former Steelers teammate Ike Taylor also shared his condolences on Twitter, saying, “Rest in peace to my teammate Clark Haggans. My prayers are with his family.”

Final Thoughts

Clark Haggans was a talented athlete who had a successful career in the NFL. He will be remembered by fans and fellow players alike for his contributions to the game. May he rest in peace.

