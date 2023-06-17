Dead – Death – Obituary News : Class 10 student burnt alive in Bapatla, dying declaration recorded

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Class 10 Student Burnt Alive in Andhra Pradesh: A Horrific Crime Against Humanity

In a shocking incident that has shaken the conscience of the nation, a 15-year-old student of class 10 was burnt alive by unidentified assailants in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as U Amarnath. The incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of violence and crime against children and youth across the country.

According to reports, Amarnath was on his way to tuition when the attackers stopped him and poured petrol on him before setting him ablaze. The boy’s cries for help were heard by some locals, who rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the state, with people demanding swift action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. The police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the assailants.

In his dying declaration, Amarnath told the police that Venkateshwar Reddy and a few others had torched him. However, his grandfather Reddaiah claimed that the boy who was harassing Amarnath’s sister was responsible for the killing. Amarnath had pulled up the boy for harassing his sister and had questioned him for roaming around her college.

The incident has once again raised questions about the safety and security of children in our society. It is a matter of grave concern that young children and teenagers are becoming victims of brutal crimes, and the perpetrators of these crimes are getting away with impunity.

The government and law enforcement agencies must take strict action against the culprits and ensure that justice is served. The family of the victim must be provided with all possible assistance and support during this difficult time.

It is also important to address the root causes of such crimes and take steps to prevent them from happening in the first place. This requires a concerted effort from all sections of society, including parents, teachers, civil society organizations, and the government.

Parents must educate their children about safety and security, and teach them to be vigilant and cautious while interacting with strangers. Teachers must create a safe and nurturing environment in schools, where students can learn and grow without fear.

Civil society organizations must work towards creating awareness about child rights and advocating for their protection. The government must enact and enforce strong laws to deter such crimes and ensure that justice is served promptly.

In conclusion, the horrific crime against Amarnath is a wake-up call for all of us. We must come together and take collective action to ensure that our children are safe and protected from all forms of violence and abuse. We owe it to them to create a society that is free from fear and violence, where they can grow up to be responsible and productive citizens.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Andhra Shocker: Class 10 student burnt to death by unidentified people in Bapatla, dying declaration recorded/