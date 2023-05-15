Dead – Death – Obituary News : Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide Over Failing in 2 Subjects

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Breaking the Silence: Understanding the Tragic Suicide of a CBSE Class 12 Student

Introduction

In a tragic incident, a Class 12 student who failed in two subjects took her own life by jumping into a drain. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, raising questions about the education system’s impact on students’ mental health. The incident highlights the need for urgent attention to address the growing issue of student suicides in India.

Background

On May 12, a missing complaint was lodged at the Aman Vihar Police station by the father of the deceased student. The father informed the police that his 18-year-old daughter had gone missing from their home since 3:30 PM. The student had reportedly failed in two subjects in her Class 12 board exams and was in a state of depression after receiving her results.

According to the police, the student left a suicide note before leaving her home. Her body was recovered from a drain two days later. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and raised questions about the education system’s impact on students’ mental health.

The Need for Urgent Attention

The tragic incident highlights the urgent need for attention to the issue of student suicides in India. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 10,000 students committed suicide in India in 2019. The report also highlighted that suicide was the leading cause of death among students aged between 18 and 30 years.

The education system in India is highly competitive, and students are under immense pressure to perform well in their exams. The pressure to excel and the fear of failure can take a toll on students’ mental health, leading to anxiety, stress, and depression. The lack of adequate support and guidance from parents and teachers can exacerbate the problem, leading to tragic incidents like this.

Addressing the Issue

The government and educational institutions need to take urgent steps to address the issue of student suicides in India. Here are some of the measures that can be taken:

Counseling and Support Services: Educational institutions should provide counseling and support services to students to help them deal with the stress and pressure of exams. These services should be readily available to students and should be provided by trained professionals. Awareness Campaigns: There is a need to create awareness about the issue of student suicides and the importance of mental health. Educational institutions can organize awareness campaigns to educate students, parents, and teachers about the issue and its impact on students’ mental health. Reforms in Education System: The education system needs to be reformed to reduce the pressure on students and promote a more holistic approach to education. The focus should be on learning and development rather than just grades and marks. Parental Involvement: Parents should be more involved in their children’s education and should provide them with the necessary support and guidance. Parents should also be aware of the signs of depression and anxiety and should seek help if they notice any changes in their children’s behavior.

Conclusion

The tragic suicide of the CBSE Class 12 student has once again brought the issue of student suicides to the forefront. It is time for the government and educational institutions to take urgent steps to address the issue and provide the necessary support and guidance to students. The focus should be on promoting mental health and well-being and creating a supportive environment for students to thrive. It is time to break the silence and take action to prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future.

CBSE Class 12 Student Allegedly Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Drain Over Failing in Two Subjects