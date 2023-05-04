Dead – Death – Obituary News : Class 12 Student Jumps to Death from 4-Storey Building in Gurugram

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Class 12 Student Allegedly Commits Suicide in Gurugram

A tragic incident occurred in Gurugram on May 4, as a class 12 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the roof of a four-storey building. The incident took place in the early hours of the day at Greenwood City Society in sector 46, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

Discovery of the Body

A car cleaner spotted the boy lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the family and security guards. According to the police, the boy left his room at around 3:30 am and went to the terrace, where he jumped from the roof. The 17-year-old boy fell on the boundary of his own house.

Medical Attention

The family took the boy to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead. The family has not raised any doubts about the incident, but the investigation is still ongoing. Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of sector 50 police station, stated that no suicide note was found at the scene and the reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained yet.

Similar Incidents in the Region

This incident is not the first of its kind in the region. In nearby Jamia Nagar, an MBA student also died by suicide by hanging himself. In Rajasthan, a class 10 student died by suicide, and the landlord died of a heart attack after seeing the body hanging. These incidents highlight the need for better mental health support and awareness in the country.

Conclusion

The loss of a young life is always tragic and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased. It is essential that we prioritize mental health and wellbeing, providing support and resources for those who may be struggling. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we hope that it sheds light on the circumstances surrounding the student’s tragic death.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Gurugram Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Four-Storey Building in Sector 46/