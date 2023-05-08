Dead – Death – Obituary News : Class 12 student’s suicide linked to exam result anxiety

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Reality of Academic Pressure: A Story of a Class 12 Student’s Suicide

Trigger Warning: This story contains mention of suicide.

The death of a Class 12 student, Hari, in Tamil Nadu, India has left the nation in shock. He was found dead inside his house, and it is believed that the fear of failing his public examination pushed him to take his own life. Unfortunately, Hari’s story is not unique – academic pressure continues to take a toll on students, leading to alarming rates of mental health issues and suicide.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination results were declared recently, and the state government has advised students to contact 14417 for mental health counseling. It is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough. We need to address the root cause of the problem – the toxic culture of academic pressure.

The pressure to perform well in exams starts early in a student’s life. Parents and society place an immense amount of importance on academic success, believing that it is the only way to secure a good future. This places an enormous burden on students, who are expected to excel in every subject, attend coaching classes, and sacrifice their social lives to study.

The education system itself is also to blame. It prioritizes rote learning and memorization over critical thinking and creativity. Students are taught to regurgitate information rather than analyze it, leading to a lack of interest in learning and a focus on scoring high marks.

Academic pressure takes a toll on students’ mental health. They experience anxiety, depression, and stress, which can lead to severe consequences such as suicide. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, India has one of the highest rates of student suicides in the world. In 2019, 10,159 students died by suicide, with academic pressure being one of the main reasons.

We need to shift the focus from marks to holistic development. Education should not only be about getting good grades but also about developing life skills, social skills, and emotional intelligence. We need to encourage students to pursue their interests and passions, rather than forcing them to conform to societal expectations.

The Tamil Nadu government’s move to provide mental health counseling is a significant step, but we need to do more. Schools and colleges need to have qualified counselors who can provide students with the necessary support and guidance. We need to create a safe and nurturing environment for students to express themselves and seek help without fear of judgment or stigma.

Parents also have a crucial role to play in alleviating academic pressure. They need to understand that academic success is not the only measure of a student’s worth. They should encourage their children to pursue their interests and passions, rather than imposing their own aspirations on them. They should provide emotional support and be a listening ear to their children’s concerns.

In conclusion, Hari’s death is a tragic reminder of the impact of academic pressure on students. It is time for us to acknowledge the problem and take action to address it. We need to shift the focus from marks to holistic development and create a safe and nurturing environment for students to thrive. Only then can we prevent more tragedies like Hari’s and ensure that students can pursue their dreams without fear or pressure.

News Source : Online Desk

Source Link :Class 12 student dies by suicide due to exam result fear/