Dead – Death – Obituary News : Clayton Kershaw’s Mother Passes Away

The Life and Legacy of Marianne Tombaugh

Marianne Tombaugh, the beloved mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, passed away on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Kershaw family. While her passing is a great loss for her family and friends, her legacy as a devoted mother and lifelong baseball enthusiast will live on.

A Love of Baseball

Marianne Tombaugh was born on October 23, 1954, in Dallas, Texas. From a young age, she developed a passion for baseball, which she passed on to her son Clayton. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Clayton Kershaw credited his mother with instilling in him a love of the game.

“She was just always a huge baseball fan,” Kershaw said. “She was the one who took me to games, and we would always talk about baseball. She knew the game really well, and I learned a lot from her.”

A Devoted Mother

Throughout Clayton’s career, Marianne was a constant source of support and encouragement. She attended countless games and was always there to cheer him on. In a statement released by the Kershaw family, they described Marianne as “a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to her family.”

Despite Clayton’s fame and success, Marianne always remained humble and down-to-earth. In a 2013 interview with USA Today, she spoke about how proud she was of her son, but also how important it was to stay grounded.

“We always say, ‘Don’t believe your own press,'” she said. “We try to keep him as normal as possible, because that’s what he is. He’s just a regular guy.”

A Legacy of Giving Back

Marianne’s love of baseball wasn’t just limited to watching her son play. She was also passionate about using the game to make a difference in the world. Along with Clayton and his wife Ellen, Marianne founded Kershaw’s Challenge in 2011, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in need.

Over the years, Kershaw’s Challenge has raised millions of dollars for various causes, including building an orphanage in Zambia, providing clean water to communities in the Dominican Republic, and supporting children’s hospitals in Los Angeles and Dallas.

In a statement released by the Dodgers, team president Stan Kasten praised Marianne’s dedication to helping others.

“Marianne’s legacy will extend far beyond the baseball field,” Kasten said. “Her passion for giving back and helping others will continue to inspire us all.”

A Life Well-Lived

Marianne Tombaugh lived a life filled with love, passion, and purpose. Her legacy will continue to inspire not only her family, but also the countless individuals whose lives have been touched by Kershaw’s Challenge.

As Clayton Kershaw said in a statement released by the Dodgers, “My mom was my biggest fan, and I’m forever grateful for her love and support. She will be greatly missed, but her impact on our family and the world will never be forgotten.”

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s Mother Dies/