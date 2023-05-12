Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cleopatra’s Death: How Did it Happen?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cleopatra: The Egyptian Pharaoh Queen with a Captivating Beauty

The Last Active Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt

Cleopatra VII was the last active pharaoh of Ancient Egypt. Born in early 69 BC, she reigned until her death on August 30 BC at the age of 39. Cleopatra was known for her captivating beauty and strong involvement in Roman politics. She was also famous for her romantic liaisons with both Julius Caesar and Mark Antony.

The Mystery of Cleopatra’s Death

Mystery shrouds the Egyptian queen’s death, with many hypothesizing that it was due to suicide. According to some, Cleopatra killed herself by allowing an Egyptian cobra to bite her after the death of her husband and the Roman general Mark Antony. Some Roman-era scholars argued that she had, in fact, introduced the snake’s poison either using it as an ointment or via a sharp implement.

Others argue that Cleopatra’s death was caused by murder supposedly from political rival Octavian. Upon her death, Egypt became a province of the Roman Empire, marking the beginning of Roman Egypt.

The Hunt for Cleopatra’s Tomb

To this day, Cleopatra’s tomb remains undiscovered, alongside all other Ptolemaic ruler’s tombs. Some archaeologists speculate her remains could lie below Taposiris Magna – an ancient city located in the northern coast of Egypt, which largely remains submerged. Cleopatra and Mark Antony were buried together.

The Life of Cleopatra

Cleopatra was the daughter of King Ptolemy XII Auletes and Cleopatra V. The Egyptian throne was passed to the then 18-year-old Cleopatra following her father’s death, making her the dominant ruler alongside her brother.

In order to keep Roman support in Egypt and maintain her throne, Cleopatra began an affair with Julius Caesar until his murder in 44 BC. Following Caesar’s death, Mark Antony became Rome’s new ruler and later Cleopatra’s lover. The pair had an 11-year affair and had three children together.

Unfortunately, it was an ill-fated alliance, and after the defeat at the Battle of Actium, the lovers retreated and later both died.

The Elusive Appearance of Cleopatra

As with most of Cleopatra’s life and story, her appearance remains a mystery. Cassius Dio, a Romanian historian, described Cleopatra as “a woman of surpassing beauty,” yet a 2000-year-old silver coin depicting the Egyptian queen tells a different story.

Studied by experts at Newcastle University, the image of Cleopatra shows a pointed nose, thin lips, and a slack chin. Regardless of Cleopatra’s depiction, there is no denying she remains one of the most fascinating women of history.

News Source : Jessica Knibbs

Source Link :How did Cleopatra die? | The US Sun/