Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cleopatra’s Death: The Mysterious End

Cleopatra: The Last Pharaoh Queen of Ancient Egypt

Cleopatra VII is a name that has been synonymous with beauty, power, and politics for centuries. She was the last active pharaoh of Ancient Egypt, and her captivating beauty and strong involvement in Roman politics have made her a legendary figure in history. But who was Cleopatra, and what was her story?

Early Life

Cleopatra was born in early 69 BC to King Ptolemy XII Auletes and Cleopatra V. Her father’s death when she was 18 years old made her the dominant ruler alongside her brother. In order to keep Roman support in Egypt and maintain her throne, Cleopatra began an affair with Julius Caesar until his murder in 44 BC.

The Mark Antony Affair

Following Caesar’s death, Mark Antony became Rome’s new ruler and later Cleopatra’s lover. The pair had an 11-year affair and had three children together. Unfortunately, it was an ill-fated alliance, and after the defeat at the Battle of Actium, the lovers retreated and later both died.

The Mystery of Cleopatra’s Death

There is much speculation surrounding Cleopatra’s death. Some believe she killed herself by allowing an Egyptian cobra to bite her after the death of her husband and Mark Antony. Others argue that her death was caused by murder supposedly from political rival Octavian. Regardless of the cause, upon her death, Egypt became a province of the Roman Empire, marking the beginning of Roman Egypt.

Cleopatra’s Tomb

To this day, Cleopatra’s tomb remains undiscovered, alongside all other Ptolemaic ruler’s tombs. Some archaeologists speculate her remains could lie below Taposiris Magna – an ancient city located on the northern coast of Egypt that largely remains submerged. Cleopatra and Mark Antony were buried together, but the location of their burial site remains a mystery.

Cleopatra’s Appearance

As with most of Cleopatra’s life and story, her appearance remains a mystery. Cassius Dio, a Romanian historian, described Cleopatra as “a woman of surpassing beauty,” yet a 2000-year-old silver coin depicting the Egyptian queen tells a different story. Studied by experts at Newcastle University, the image of Cleopatra shows a pointed nose, thin lips, and a slack chin. Regardless of Cleopatra’s depiction, there is no denying she remains one of the most fascinating women of history.

Conclusion

Cleopatra’s legacy has been immortalized in history as a powerful and beautiful ruler who was involved in Roman politics. Her romantic liaisons with both Julius Caesar and Mark Antony have been the subject of numerous books, movies, and plays. However, her life was not without its challenges, and her death remains a mystery to this day. Despite this, Cleopatra’s impact on history cannot be denied, and she remains a figure of fascination and intrigue to this day.

News Source : Jessica Knibbs

Source Link :How did Cleopatra die? | The Irish Sun/