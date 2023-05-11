Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cleopatra’s Demise: What Caused Her Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cleopatra: The Captivating Egyptian Pharaoh Queen

Cleopatra VII, the last active pharaoh of Ancient Egypt, was known for her captivating beauty and strong involvement in Roman politics. She was also famous for her romantic liaisons with both Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Her life was full of intrigue, mystery, and scandal, and her death remains shrouded in controversy. In this article, we will delve into the life of this enigmatic queen and try to unravel some of the mysteries surrounding her.

Who was Cleopatra?

Cleopatra was born in early 69 BC to King Ptolemy XII Auletes and Cleopatra V. Following her father’s death, the 18-year-old Cleopatra became the dominant ruler alongside her brother. In order to maintain her throne and keep Roman support in Egypt, she began an affair with Julius Caesar, who was later murdered in 44 BC.

After Caesar’s death, Mark Antony became Rome’s new ruler, and he became Cleopatra’s lover. The pair had an 11-year affair and had three children together. However, their alliance was ill-fated, and after the defeat at the Battle of Actium, they retreated and later both died.

How Did Cleopatra Die?

Cleopatra died on August 30 BC at the age of 39, and her death remains a mystery. Many believe she committed suicide, either by allowing an Egyptian cobra to bite her or through the use of poison. Some Roman-era scholars argued that she had introduced the snake’s poison as an ointment or via a sharp implement.

Others argue that Cleopatra’s death was caused by murder, supposedly by political rival Octavian. Upon her death, Egypt became a province of the Roman Empire, marking the beginning of Roman Egypt.

Where Was Cleopatra’s Tomb?

To this day, Cleopatra’s tomb remains undiscovered, along with all other Ptolemaic ruler’s tombs. Some archaeologists speculate that her remains could lie below Taposiris Magna, an ancient city located in the northern coast of Egypt, which largely remains submerged. Cleopatra and Mark Antony were buried together, but the location of their tomb is also unknown.

What Did Cleopatra Look Like?

As with most of Cleopatra’s life and story, her appearance remains a mystery. Cassius Dio, a Romanian historian, described Cleopatra as “a woman of surpassing beauty,” yet a 2000-year-old silver coin depicting the Egyptian queen tells a different story.

Studied by experts at Newcastle University, the image of Cleopatra shows a pointed nose, thin lips, and a slack chin. Regardless of Cleopatra’s depiction, there is no denying she remains one of the most fascinating women in history.

Conclusion

Cleopatra’s life was full of mystery, scandal, and intrigue. Her beauty and political savvy made her one of the most powerful women of her time, and her romantic liaisons with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony only added to her allure.

Her death remains shrouded in controversy, and the location of her tomb and that of Mark Antony’s is still unknown. However, Cleopatra’s legacy lives on, and she remains an icon of beauty, power, and political cunning.

News Source : Jessica Knibbs

Source Link :How did Cleopatra die? | The Sun/