Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cleric recounts MC Oluomo’s role in late actor’s salvation

Late Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi, who died recently, was buried according to Islamic rites. However, rumours were circulating that he did not die as a Muslim. In a video, Islamic cleric Sheik Saidi Shittu revealed that Afolabi was a proper Muslim and held his religion tightly due to the influence of ex-National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo. Shittu stated that despite how people perceive MC Oluomo, he takes his five daily prayers seriously and anyone around him who is a Muslim would pray. Afolabi had great love for MC Oluomo, and this influenced his commitment to his religion. Shittu also noted that despite MC Oluomo’s nightlife and other activities that people judge him for, he is a good Muslim who takes his religion seriously.

Netizens have reacted to the video, with some pointing out that being a good person is more important than one’s religious affiliation. Others criticised the notion that only Muslims or Christians are guaranteed a place in paradise, while some suggested that religious leaders should not have the power to decide who goes to heaven or hell.

At Afolabi’s funeral, one of his children, reportedly his first son, spoke and sought his father’s forgiveness while acknowledging that he had offended him. He also expressed his hope that his father’s transition to the afterlife would be merciful.

