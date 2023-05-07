Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cleveland Cavaliers Owner’s Son Dies at 26 from Neurofibromatosis

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nick Gilbert, Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert, Passes Away at Age 26 After Battling Neurofibromatosis

The sports world was saddened on Saturday as news broke that Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, had passed away at the age of 26 after battling neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder with no known cure. Gilbert, who was from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was known for representing the Cavaliers at the NBA Draft Lottery, sporting his signature bow ties.

Neurofibromatosis causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways, and Gilbert had multiple surgeries in 2022 due to his genetic disorder, with some of those procedures leaving him hospitalized for more than a month. Despite his health challenges, Gilbert continued to represent the Cavaliers at the NBA Draft Lottery, becoming the team’s “good luck charm” after the departure of LeBron James in 2011.

At the 2011 draft lottery, the Cavaliers had two picks, but their own selection, which had the best odds of getting the top slot, fell to number four. However, they acquired a pick from the Los Angeles Clippers, which only had a 2.8 percent chance of landing at number one, and it landed them the lottery and the right to select Kyrie Irving. Gilbert represented the team in the 2012 and 2013 lottery before taking a break until 2018, where the Cavaliers got the number eight overall pick and chose Collin Sexton.

Gilbert’s good luck continued to rub off on the team in 2021 when the Cavaliers’ general manager Koby Altman represented them. After Gilbert sent Altman two of his bowties as a lucky charm, the Cavaliers were able to snag rising star Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-2023 season to Gilbert and others suffering from neurofibromatosis, launching the Bow Tie campaign. Bowties were seen everywhere in honor of Gilbert, with the team wearing bowtie emblems on their warmup jackets and broadcasters, coaches, and front office members wearing bowtie lapel pins.

Gilbert founded NF Forward, a nonprofit organization, in 2017 that works to fund research on neurofibromatosis and raise awareness about the genetic disorder. Despite his health challenges and the loss of his son, Dan Gilbert and the Cavaliers organization continue to honor Nick’s legacy and fight for a cure for neurofibromatosis.

News Source : Rachel Dobkin

Source Link :Nick Gilbert dead at 26: Son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert dies after battle with neurofibromatosis/