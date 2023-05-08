Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cleveland Cavaliers Owner’s Son Passes at 26: A Source of Light and Inspiration

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nick Gilbert: The Unrelenting Spirit that Inspired Many

The basketball world was left in shock and mourning when the Cleveland Cavaliers announced the passing of Nick Gilbert on May 7, 2022. The 26-year-old son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert lost his battle with neurofibromatosis 1, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue throughout the body. Nick had been hospitalized for over a month before his passing, undergoing several surgeries in his fight against the rare disease.

The Cavs released a statement on their official Instagram account, paying tribute to Nick’s inspiring spirit and the impact he had on the organization and beyond. “Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life,” the statement read. “Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs’ good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick’s unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization.”

Nick Gilbert first gained attention as a good luck charm for the Cavaliers during the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery, where he represented the team and saw them win the top overall pick, which they used to select Kyrie Irving. Nick went on to represent the Cavs at the lottery five more times, becoming a beloved figure among fans and players alike.

Many players and coaches expressed their condolences on social media, including Donovan Mitchell, a guard for the Cavs, who wrote, “Love You Nick” on Twitter, along with a heart, dove, and praying emojis. NFL player Joe Haden, who played for the Cleveland Browns for seven seasons, also paid tribute to Nick, sharing several photos on Twitter and writing, “Rest easy king! You brought so much Joy to everyone you encountered! Sending blessing to the Gilbert family.”

Nick was known for his love of bow ties, and the Cavs honored him and others with neurofibromatosis during their 2022-23 season by wearing warmup jackets with bow tie emblems, while coaches, broadcasters, and front office members sported bow tie lapel pins. The team also founded NF Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding research for neurofibromatosis, in 2017.

The passing of Nick Gilbert is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Despite facing incredible challenges in his life, Nick remained a beacon of positivity and inspiration, touching the lives of countless people with his unrelenting spirit. His legacy will continue to live on through the Cavs, the NF Forward organization, and the countless individuals he inspired during his time on earth.

A funeral service for Nick Gilbert will be held in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on May 9, 2022. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gilbert family during this difficult time.

News Source : Anna Kaplan

Source Link :Nick Gilbert, Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner, Dies at 26: ‘A Light And Inspiration/