Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cleveland Cavaliers Owner’s Son Passes Away at 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nick Gilbert: A Tribute to the Cavs’ “Good Luck Charm”

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the basketball world mourn the loss of Nick Gilbert, the 26-year-old son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who passed away on May 6, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways anywhere in the body. Nick was known for his trademark bow ties and his infectious spirit, which endeared him to fans and players alike.

Nick became a beloved figure in Cleveland sports history when he represented the Cavaliers at the NBA Draft Lottery in 2011, and the team defied the odds and won the top pick, which they used to select a young player named Kyrie Irving. Nick’s charm and humor during the televised event won over a national audience, and he became a fixture at subsequent draft lotteries, where he continued to bring the Cavs good luck.

Nick’s battle with neurofibromatosis was a constant struggle, but he never lost his positive outlook or his love of life. During the 2022-23 season, the Cavs dedicated their season to Nick and to individuals affected by neurofibromatosis. The team wore bowtie emblems on their warmup jackets, while broadcasters, coaches, and front office members wore lapel pins of the symbol. The Cavs also made a generous donation to NF Forward, the nonprofit organization established by the Gilbert family to fund groundbreaking, cutting-edge NF research and raise awareness about the disorder.

Nick’s legacy will live on in Cleveland sports lore, as well as in the hearts of those who knew him and loved him. His infectious spirit and his unwavering optimism in the face of adversity were an inspiration to all who knew him, and his contributions to the Cavs organization and the broader community will not be forgotten.

A funeral service for Nick was held on May 9, 2023, at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, where Nick’s family and friends gathered to celebrate his life and honor his memory. The outpouring of support and love for Nick from the Cavs community and beyond has been a testament to the impact that he had on so many lives.

In closing, we offer our deepest condolences to the Gilbert family and to all who knew and loved Nick. We will miss his trademark bow ties, his infectious laugh, and his unwavering spirit. Rest in peace, Nick Gilbert, and thank you for the joy and inspiration you brought to us all.

News Source : Anna Meyer

Source Link :Son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert dies at 26/