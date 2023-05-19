Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cliff Cerce’s Cause of Death: Southern Gospel Fan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cliff Cerce, Southern Gospel Enthusiast, Passes Away

Recently, news broke on the internet that Cliff Cerce, a member of The Cerces and enthusiast of Southern Gospel, had passed away. The news has left many people shocked and saddened. In this article, we will provide more information about Cliff Cerce and his unexpected passing.

Who Was Cliff Cerce?

Cliff Cerce was a fan of Southern Gospel and was a member of The Cerces, where he worked as the group’s manager, baritone, and pianist. He was also responsible for composing all of the group’s music. In addition to his music career, Cliff was a professor at a ministerial college, lead pastor, evangelist, host of a live talk show on a Christian radio station, and program director, as well as an associate pastor. He had previously toured with The Gabriels and The Forerunners. Cliff was a resident of Paterson, New Jersey.

How Did Cliff Cerce Pass Away?

Cliff Cerce passed away on Thursday, May 18th, 2023. His passing was confirmed by his wife on Facebook. Since the news of his passing broke, many people have been expressing their condolences and tributes to him on social media platforms. According to reports, Cliff’s body could no longer withstand the strain after developing pneumonia and having fluid in his lungs in recent days.

Cliff Cerce’s Legacy

Cliff Cerce was a talented musician and accomplished pastor who made his career through his dedication and hard work. He is survived by his wife Anita, three children, their spouses, and six grandchildren. His passing has left a void in the Southern Gospel community and he will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.

Rest in peace, Cliff Cerce.

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :How did Cliff Cerce die? Southern Gospel Fan Cliff Cerce Passed Away, Obituary/