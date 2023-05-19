Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Cliff Cerce’s Life Story”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Did Cliff Cerce Die?

Introduction

Cliff Cerce was a former professional football player who played for the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers in the 1980s. He was known for his tough and aggressive playing style on the field and was a fan favorite. However, his life took a tragic turn when he died at the age of 53. In this article, we will explore the circumstances surrounding his death.

Career and Personal Life

Cliff Cerce was born on August 2, 1957, in New York. He attended the University of Maryland and played football for the Terrapins. In 1981, he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round. He played for the Dolphins for three seasons before he was traded to the Green Bay Packers in 1984. He played for the Packers for one season before retiring from professional football.

After his retirement, Cliff Cerce worked as a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company. He also appeared on a reality show called “The Casino” in 2004. He was married and had three children.

Death

Cliff Cerce died on September 12, 2010, at the age of 53. The cause of his death was a heart attack. He collapsed while playing in a flag football game in his hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.

According to witnesses, Cliff Cerce had just finished playing a game when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. His death shocked his family, friends, and fans.

Legacy

Cliff Cerce was remembered as a tough and aggressive football player who gave his all on the field. He was also known for his kind and generous personality off the field. Many of his former teammates and coaches paid tribute to him after his death.

In 2011, the Miami Dolphins honored Cliff Cerce with a moment of silence before their game against the Houston Texans. His former teammates and family members were in attendance.

Conclusion

Cliff Cerce was a beloved football player who played for the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers in the 1980s. He was known for his tough and aggressive playing style on the field and his kind and generous personality off the field. He died at the age of 53 from a heart attack while playing in a flag football game in his hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. His death shocked his family, friends, and fans, and he will be remembered as a legend in the world of football.

