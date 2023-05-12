Dead – Death – Obituary News : Clifford Mitchell Passes Away: Obituary Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Clifford Mitchell Obituary, Death

On Monday, a tragic incident occurred in the county of Licking, resulting in the death of a man. Clifford Mitchell, 64 years old, was cutting down a tree on his property when the tree collapsed on him, crushing him to death. The incident happened in the afternoon while he was working with a chainsaw. Unfortunately, Mr. Mitchell was unable to survive his injuries and passed away.

Details of the Incident

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in the county of Licking. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call around 2:30 pm, reporting the incident at the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark. Mr. Mitchell was performing his work when the tree collapsed on him, pinning him below it. He was focused on his work at the time of the occurrence, and unfortunately, he could not fight off the effects of his injuries.

Licking County

Clifford Mitchell’s Life

Clifford Mitchell was a 64-year-old man who lived in Licking County. He was passionate about his work and loved spending time outdoors. He was a hardworking man who took pride in his work. Unfortunately, his life was cut short due to the incident that occurred on his property. His family and friends are devastated by the loss of a kind and gentle soul.

The Dangers of Tree Cutting

The incident that occurred to Clifford Mitchell is a reminder of the dangers of tree cutting. Tree cutting is a hazardous activity that requires proper safety measures to be taken. It is crucial to have the necessary tools and equipment to perform the task safely. Additionally, it is essential to have the proper training to avoid accidents and injuries.

Tree cutting accidents can happen to anyone, and it is important to take the necessary precautions to avoid them. It is crucial to follow safety protocols and guidelines to prevent accidents from happening. If you are not experienced in tree cutting, it is best to hire a professional to do the job.

In Conclusion

The death of Clifford Mitchell is a tragic loss for his family and friends. The incident is also a reminder of the dangers of tree cutting and the importance of taking safety precautions. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

