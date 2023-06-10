Dead – Death – Obituary News : Clive Barker’s Demise Date

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Clive Barker Death: When Did Clive Barker Die?

Clive William Barker, born on 23 June 1944, is a revered figure in South African football, known for his significant contributions as both a player and a coach. Throughout his career, Barker achieved remarkable success and left a lasting impact on the sport.

Early Career

Starting his journey in football as a player in the 1960s, Barker showcased his skills on the field with clubs like Durban City and Durban United. His career was unfortunately cut short due to a serious knee injury, which forced him to retire prematurely. Despite this setback, Barker’s passion for the sport persisted, leading him to pursue a new path as a coach.

Coaching Career

In the 1970s, Barker embarked on his coaching career, quickly making a name for himself in South African football. He took charge of various clubs, including Durban City, Manning Rangers, AmaZulu (formerly known as Zulu Royals), and Santos Cape Town. Barker’s managerial prowess became evident as he guided his teams to victory, securing two league championships and two league cups along the way. Notably, he was among the first white managers to make a significant impact in the South African league, breaking barriers and setting new standards.

Manager of South Africa National Team

In 1994, Barker’s coaching journey reached its pinnacle when he was appointed as the manager of the South Africa national football team. This role was particularly significant as it coincided with the team’s reinstatement following the lifting of the apartheid ban. Barker’s leadership and strategic acumen propelled the national team to new heights.

African Nations Cup Victory

One of Clive Barker’s most remarkable achievements came in 1996 when he led the South African national team to their first and only African Nations Cup title. This momentous victory came after a hard-fought campaign, culminating in a memorable 2-0 win against Tunisia in the final. Barker’s tactical prowess, combined with the dedication and skill of his players, cemented their place in football history.

World Cup Appearance and Retirement

Under Barker’s guidance, South Africa experienced another significant milestone by qualifying for their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in 1998, held in France. This achievement marked a turning point in South African football, showcasing the team’s growth and potential on the global stage. However, Barker’s tenure as the national team manager concluded in December 1997, prior to the World Cup finals, due to a disappointing performance in the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Contribution to Football

Even after stepping away from coaching, Clive Barker’s love for football remained evident. He continued to contribute to the sport by serving as a local television commentator during the highly anticipated 2010 World Cup, sharing his insights and expertise with viewers around the nation.

Bidvest Wits Coaching Position

In January 2013, Clive Barker embarked on a new coaching endeavor by accepting the position of manager for Bidvest Wits. His vast experience and tactical acumen undoubtedly brought a wealth of knowledge to the team, inspiring both players and fans alike.

Legacy and Death

Clive Barker’s legacy in South African football is one of resilience, dedication, and remarkable achievements. His contributions as a player, coach, and mentor have left an indelible mark on the sport, inspiring generations of football enthusiasts to pursue their dreams and push the boundaries of what is possible.

Prior to his death, he was diagnosed to have Lewy body dementia, and we presume that is the cause of his death.

Clive Barker reportedly passed away on June 10, 2023.

