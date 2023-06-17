Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Close Call: Rapper Odumodublvck’s Brush with Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Odumodublvck Credits Wizkid for His Success

Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed how Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, was instrumental in his journey to stardom. In an interview on the latest episode of the Body & Soul podcast hosted by singer, Joeboy, Odumodublvck recounted how he almost died after a major surgery in 2022 but was saved by God. He stated that Wizkid sharing his song ‘Picanto’ on social media was the sign God used to tell him that he would be successful.

Odumodublvck shared his experience of being discharged from the hospital after his surgery and waking up to the news that Wizkid had shared his song on Instagram. He said, “And I checked my Instagram, everybody was sending me that Wizkid posted ‘Picanto’. And that was like, the first thing that God used to tell me that, yo, I’m with you, everything that is going to be happening from here onwards, it’s going to be more than what eyes have seen, ears have heard.”

The rising artiste also talked about the challenges he faced after his surgery, including eating baby food for two weeks and having sixteen stitches in his mouth. He credited God for his recovery and for using Wizkid to signal to him that he would be a star.

Odumodublvck’s journey to success has been marked by hard work, determination, and faith. He started his music career in 2018 and has since released several hit songs, including ‘Amen’, ‘Maria’, and ‘Declan Rice’. His unique style of music blends Afrobeat, hip-hop, and trap, and has won him a growing fan base both in Nigeria and internationally.

Wizkid, on the other hand, is one of Nigeria’s most successful musicians, having won multiple awards and collaborated with several international artists. He is known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and pop music and has been credited with popularizing Afrobeat globally.

The fact that Wizkid played a part in Odumodublvck’s success is a testament to the power of collaboration and support in the music industry. It also highlights the importance of recognizing and celebrating upcoming artists. Wizkid’s decision to share Odumodublvck’s song on social media not only gave him exposure but also served as a source of motivation and encouragement.

In conclusion, Odumodublvck’s story is a reminder that success is not achieved in isolation but through the support of others. It is also proof that with hard work, determination, and faith, anything is possible. As Odumodublvck continues to rise in the music industry, he serves as an inspiration to young and upcoming artists who are looking to make their mark.

