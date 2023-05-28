Dead – Death – Obituary News : Co-Creator of Yellowjackets Threatened Over Finale

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yellowjackets Fans Threaten Show Creator After Finale

The season finale of Showtime’s hit show “Yellowjackets” has caused controversy among fans, with some even sending death threats to co-creator Ashley Lyle. This article contains spoilers for the “Storytelling” episode of the show.

Tragic Death of Key Character

The finale of “Yellowjackets” saw the tragic death of a key character, played by Juliette Lewis. Director Karyn Kusama explained that this was always planned from the beginning, as the character fulfilled the role of the transgressive, self-destructive, and self-sabotaging character that audiences love to watch but ultimately self-destruct.

Death Threats for Show Creator

Despite the show’s success, some fans were not happy with the finale, and this led to Ashley Lyle receiving death threats. In response, Lyle took to Twitter to thank fans who had enjoyed the show and to reassure them that there were still plenty of stories to tell in the future.

Creator Vows to Continue Storytelling

Despite the controversy, Lyle remains committed to the show and its future. She promised to reveal the identity of “Pit Girl” and to explore the fallout from the death of the character in the second season. The show continues to be available for streaming on Showtime.

Showrunner’s Response to Criticism

While Lyle addressed the controversy on Twitter, her partner and co-creator Bart Nickerson and co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco have not commented on the situation. However, the show’s director Karyn Kusama spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the criticism and defended the decision to kill off the character, stating that it was always part of the plan.

The Future of “Yellowjackets”

Despite the controversy surrounding the finale, “Yellowjackets” remains a popular show with a dedicated fan base. With the promise of more storytelling to come, fans can look forward to the next season and the continuation of the show’s gripping narrative.

