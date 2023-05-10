Dead – Death – Obituary News : Co-founder of Angie’s List and former Purdue trustee passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bill Oesterle: Co-Founder of Angie’s List and Purdue Trustee Dies at 57

On Wednesday, West Lafayette, Indiana, lost a beloved member of its community. Bill Oesterle, the co-founder of Angie’s List and former Purdue trustee, passed away at the age of 57 due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Oesterle’s impact on the community was significant. In addition to co-founding Angie’s List, he was a close ally of former Governor and Purdue President Mitch Daniels. He managed Daniels’ first gubernatorial campaign in 2004 and founded TMap, which advises the Work From Purdue program and whose MakeMyMove platform helps attract workforces to the West Lafayette Purdue campus.

According to MakeMyMove CEO Mike Rutz, Oesterle remained active in the company until his passing. “He is one of the most persistent people I’ve ever met. He does not give up on anything,” Rutz said. “I don’t think there’s a problem he doesn’t believe there’s a solution to.”

Oesterle’s impact on the community was not limited to his professional accomplishments. Mark Lubbers, who worked as an aide to then-governor Robert Orr and hired Oesterle for a job in the administration in 1987, noted that “His loss is going to be deeply, deeply felt by a lot of people.”

Oesterle is survived by his wife, Kristi, six children, and three grandchildren. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date.

The impact of ALS on Oesterle’s life and passing is a reminder of the need for continued research and support for those affected by the disease. ALS is a devastating condition that gradually robs individuals of their ability to control their muscles, affecting their ability to walk, speak, and perform other essential functions. While there is currently no cure for ALS, ongoing research and support can help to improve the quality of life for those living with the disease and provide hope for future treatments.

In addition to supporting research into ALS, Oesterle’s legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of community and the impact that individuals can have on the world around them. Whether through their professional accomplishments or their personal relationships, individuals like Oesterle can leave a lasting impact on the lives of those around them and contribute to the betterment of their community.

As we remember Bill Oesterle and his contributions to West Lafayette and beyond, we are reminded of the importance of cherishing those around us and working to make a positive impact on the world. By coming together as a community and supporting one another, we can honor Oesterle’s legacy and continue to build a brighter future for all.

