Dead – Death – Obituary News : Co-founder of Magic Castle dies at 92

Milton Larsen: Co-Founder of the Magic Castle, Dies at 92

Milton Larsen, who co-founded the Magic Castle and transformed a run-down Hollywood mansion into an iconic private club that drew top magicians and their fans from around the world, died on Sunday. He was 92.

Early Life and Career

Larsen was born in Pasadena in 1931 into a wizarding family. His father William was a lawyer who once represented Harry Houdini’s widow and left the law to pursue magic. His mother Geraldine had a children’s show on KTLA called “The Magic Lady”. The couple and their children starred in the vaudeville review Larsen Family of Magicians, and his father often spoke of opening a magicians’ club. After his death, Larsen, his brother William Jr. and sister-in-law Irene saw an opportunity to pursue that dream.

The Founding of the Magic Castle

The club they formed on January 2, 1963 offered free membership Subscribers to the magic magazine Genii into what they called the Academy of Magical Arts. The Academy is now a non-profit organization based in the Magic Castle and has more than 6,000 members from 40 countries.

The club attracted those who could perform, those who preferred to watch and celebrities like Cary Grant, Muhammad Ali, Johnny Depp and Ryan Gosling. All visitors were treated to the property’s unique decor — stained glass windows, secret passageways, talking urinals — and the strict dress code, which required coats and ties for men.

Legacy and Changes in Recent Years

After a 2020 Times investigation uncovered detailed allegations of sexual harassment, harassment and racism at the Magic Castle, the nonprofit overhauled its board of directors. Video game mogul Randy Pitchford, a magic enthusiast and club member, bought the club in April 2022 and installed Erika Larsen as president.

At the awards ceremony last week, Milton Larsen received “a thunderous standing ovation…This was a man whose life was full to the very last minute,” said Michael Albright, the Magic Castle’s creative director.

Larsen has often been asked if the type of small-audience, old-fashioned live shows practiced at his club could survive in an era of prominent performers with lavishly produced television specials. He was persistent.

“There’s something special about seeing a magician live,” he told the Times, adding, “As long as there are people to fool, there will be magicians to fool.”

Conclusion

Milton Larsen’s legacy will continue to live on through the Magic Castle and the Academy of Magical Arts. His dedication to preserving the art of magic and providing a space for magicians to perform and connect with their audience will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : US Today News

Source Link :Milton Larsen, co-founder of Hollywood’s Magic Castle, has died at the age of 92/