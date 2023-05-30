Dead – Death – Obituary News : Co-founder of Magic Castle dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Milton Larsen, co-founder of the Magic Castle, dies at 92

Milton Larsen, co-founder of the Magic Castle in Hollywood, passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Larsen, along with his brother and sister-in-law, transformed a dilapidated mansion into a private club for magicians, which became an iconic destination for top magicians and their fans from around the world.

Early Life and Career

Larsen was born into a family of magicians in Pasadena in 1931. His father, William, was an attorney who left the law to practice magic, and his mother, Geraldine, had a children’s show on KTLA called “The Magic Lady.” Larsen spent decades in television as what he called “a gag writer” for shows including “Truth or Consequences.”

The Birth of the Magic Castle

In the 1950s, Larsen spotted a turreted residence from the window of a TV studio on Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, and he tracked down the owner. The Edwardian-style manor house with French and Gothic elements had fallen into disrepair, with shutters dangling and a yard overcome with weeds. Larsen convinced the owner to sell the property and shared his crazy idea of turning it into a club for magicians.

After his father’s death, Larsen and his family saw an opportunity to realize his father’s dream of opening a club for magicians. They launched the Magic Castle on January 2, 1963, offering free membership into what they called the Academy of Magical Arts to subscribers of the magic magazine Genii. The academy is now a nonprofit with its headquarters at the Magic Castle and over 6,000 members from 40 countries.

The Magic Castle’s Legacy

The Magic Castle became a popular destination for celebrities such as Cary Grant, Muhammad Ali, Johnny Depp, and Ryan Gosling. Visitors were treated to the property’s unique decor, including stained glass windows, secret passageways, and talking urinals, as well as a strict dress code that required coats and ties for men.

The club’s small-audience live shows practiced by magicians were often questioned as to whether they could survive in an age of celebrity performers with highly produced television specials. However, Larsen was adamant that live shows would always have a place in the world of magic. “As long as there are people to be fooled, there will be magicians to fool them,” he said.

Changes at the Magic Castle

In recent years, the Magic Castle has undergone changes after allegations of sexual harassment, groping, and racism were detailed in a 2020 investigation by the Los Angeles Times. The nonprofit overhauled its board, and video game mogul Randy Pitchford, a magic enthusiast and club member, bought the club in April 2022 and installed Larsen’s niece, Erika, as president.

At an awards ceremony last week marking the 60th anniversary of the club, Larsen was given a thunderous standing ovation. “This was a man who had a life full up to the very last minute,” said Michael Albright, the Magic Castle’s creative director.

Larsen is survived by his wife, Arlene, his niece Erika, and his nephew, Dante.

News Source : Harriet Ryan

Source Link :Milton Larsen, co-founder of Hollywood’s Magic Castle, dead at 92/