Dead – Death – Obituary News : Co-founder of Magic Castle Milt Larsen Dies at 92

Remembering Milt Larsen: Co-Founder of the Magic Castle

Milt Larsen, the co-founder of the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, has passed away at the age of 92. Larsen, who was a magician and writer for TV game shows, founded the Magic Castle in 1963 with his brother William Larsen Jr. and William’s wife Irene. The gothic home on Franklin Ave. was leased by the Larsen family and turned into an exclusive clubhouse for magicians, where members and their guests could dine and enjoy magic shows. The Larsen family has performed magic since the 1920s, and Larsen’s father, William Larsen Sr., was a Los Angeles attorney who left his practice to pursue magic. Larsen’s mother Geraldine was also a performer and became the first female magician to appear on TV.

Larsen was an avid magician himself and a longtime member of the Academy of Magical Arts (AMA). He performed magic himself on Castle stages and at other venues. He also wrote stage revues and musicals, which were performed at the Mayfair Music Hall in Santa Monica and the Variety Arts Theater in downtown Los Angeles, both of which he owned and operated. He produced TV specials for ABC, CBS, and NBC and was the creative consultant for the $50 million Caesars Magic Empire at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

In addition to his contributions to the world of magic, Larsen authored five joke books and co-authored three books about The Magic Castle. He was also known for his collaborations with songwriter Richard M. Sherman on comedy albums. Larsen’s impact on the world of magic was so significant that he and his late brother were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Larsen’s dedication to preserving the Magic Castle was evident when the Franklin Ave. manor was purchased by Randy Pitchford, founder of video-game maker Gearbox Entertainment, in 2022. Pitchford, a longtime AMA member and Magic Castle attendee, said he was dedicated to preserving the 1908-vintage building. Larsen said at the time that Pitchford “has done something extraordinary to protect our beloved Magic Castle, and I could not be happier about our current situation as well as the prospects for the future.”

Larsen’s passing is a significant loss to the world of magic, but his legacy will continue to inspire and entertain future generations. His dedication to preserving the Magic Castle and his contributions to the world of magic will always be remembered. Larsen is survived by his wife Arlene, his niece Erika Larsen, his nephew Dante Larsen, and great-nieces Jessica Hopkins and Liberty Larsen. No services have been scheduled at this time.

