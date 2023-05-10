Dead – Death – Obituary News : Co-Founder of Os Mutantes Rita Lee Dies at 75

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

RIP: Rita Lee, Co-Founding Member of Os Mutantes Dead at 75

The world of music has lost a legend as Rita Lee, co-founding member of Brazilian psychedelic rock band Os Mutantes, passed away at the age of 75. Lee was known for her powerful voice, bold fashion sense, and impactful contributions to the Brazilian music scene.

Born on December 31, 1947, in São Paulo, Brazil, Lee began her music career in the 1960s as a member of the band Teenage Singers. However, it was her involvement with Os Mutantes that would bring her international recognition and cement her place in music history.

Os Mutantes, formed in 1966, was at the forefront of the Tropicalia movement, a cultural and artistic movement in Brazil that blended traditional Brazilian music with international influences such as rock, pop, and avant-garde. Lee, along with bandmates Arnaldo Baptista and Sérgio Dias, created a unique sound that was both experimental and accessible, incorporating elements of psychedelic rock, bossa nova, and samba.

Lee’s contributions to Os Mutantes were crucial, as she not only provided lead vocals but also wrote many of the band’s most iconic songs. Her lyrics often touched on social and political issues, challenging the status quo and advocating for change. One of her most famous songs, “Ando Meio Desligado” (“I’m Feeling a Bit Disconnected”), became an anthem for the counterculture movement in Brazil.

Os Mutantes disbanded in 1978, but Lee continued to pursue a successful solo career, releasing over 20 albums throughout her career. She also collaborated with other artists, including Brazilian rock legends Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso.

Lee’s impact on the Brazilian music scene cannot be overstated. Her contributions to the Tropicalia movement helped to shape the sound of Brazilian music and inspire future generations of musicians. Her fearless approach to music and fashion made her a role model for women in Brazil and around the world.

Lee’s passing is a great loss for the music community, but her legacy will live on through her music and the countless artists she influenced. As Os Mutantes once sang, “Agora é só seguir / Cantando, cantando, cantando” (“Now we just have to keep on singing”). Thank you, Rita Lee, for your incredible music and inspiration. Rest in peace.

News Source : mxdwn Music

Source Link :RIP: Rita Lee, Co-Founding Member of Os Mutantes Dead at 75/